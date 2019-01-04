Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of teenagers and young people attend one of Lancashire's universities and enjoy nights out as part of their student experience.

So much so that many bars and clubs have become an institution in their student town, offering popular nights out, that everyone seems to head to.

Some of the best memories can be made on nights out, as people bond with their new friends over cheesy music and cheap drinks.

But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where the absolute best nights can be had.

And that's where we have tried to help.

We've complied a handy list of some of the best student nights out that you can experience in the county - and a few beyond as well.

While we've tried our best to compile as big a list as possible - if we've missed your favourite out let us know in the comments.

Lancaster

Lancaster has nine bars on campus - one for each college at the University.

Each of these has a cocktail/pints night, where the drinks are discounted.

Most of these take place on Wednesday - which is the big student night of the week.

Wednesday night is 'SugarHouse student night' the Student Union's club in town with free buses running from campus to the club.

Sugarhouse also runs popular nights on Friday's and Saturday's with discounted entry for those holding a student ID or 'purple card.'

Bands and DJS also regularly visit the venue - such as Lethal Bizzle, Rudimental and Scouting for Girls.

Another iconic student venue in Lancaster is 'Hustle' which is famous for its cheesy tunes and discounted drinks.

Tuesday is a big night for students there, with regular food giveaways, such as chicken nuggets, pigs in blankets and many more.

Thursdays are also another popular night - titled 'Thirsty Thursdays' the club offers lots of drink deals and hosts a karaoke competition, with a prize of £50.

Combined venue Dalton Rooms and Glow nightclub host their main student night of the week on Monday 'Skint Mondays' - with cheap drinks on offer all night.

The night usually has a theme - with participants fully encouraged to embrace it and get involved.

They also host 'Social Wednesdays' in a nod to the sports teams and societies that usually go out on a Wednesday.

Other popular bars among the student crowd include Revolution, Elements, The Friary, Lounge and Toast.

Preston

Students at the University of Central Lancashire - UCLAN - have plenty of great bars and clubs to choose from in Preston.

Most nights of the week there is at least one club that hosts a night specifically tailored towards students.

There's also a Student union - Source bar - which hosts Karaoke and cocktails on Tuesdays.

They also show all the sports fixtures and host a quiz night on a Sunday.

Off campus Ships and Giggles is a traditional 'pre-drink' pub - with regular BOGOF offers and £1 pint deals for students to take advantage of before heading to the clubs.

Switch hosts 'Monday Mayhem' which features discounted drinks and three rooms of mayhem - POP, BASS & FIRE.

They regularly have guest appearances from reality stars and top DJ's and there's also a gigantic ball pool - which sounds incredible.

On Tuesdays Warehouse is the place to be, with three floors offering indie and alternative music, pop and rock.

The club offers discounted drinks deals and cheap entry on Tuesdays with the club saying "Every week we put on amazing nights for the students of UCLan to rock their socks off and every week gets better and better."

Warehouse is also popular with the student crowd on the weekend.

Wednesday is a traditional student night and in Preston most people head to Evoque on that night.

The two-room club offers one of the cities biggest student nights - featuring DJ Stlyus in the main room and the Fisher brothers on Level One!

There's drink offers all night with cheap entry - £3 - available every week.

Other popular student bars include Popworld, Review, Kuckoo and Solita's bar and grill.

For something more upmarket the student's union recommends Strato's or Lofty's cocktail emporium.

Blackpool

Although not a traditional student town - students from Preston and Lancaster can regularly be found in some of Blackpool's best known haunts.

Students from across the country also travel to the seaside town for a cheesy night out on the tiles.

Blackpool has a plethora of bars and clubs - but there are some that are legendary.

Funny Girls has been a Blackpool staple since it opened in 1994. A burlesque cabaret showbar with glass windows featuring drag artists and male dancers - it's not to be missed.

Shenanigans Bar offers everything you could possibly want in an Irish bar, with guinness, river dance and even Irish dancing lessons offered.

Flamingo club is another iconic Blackpool institution, where clubbing fanatics head to in search of big name DJs and dance music. In the past the club has hosted Hed Kandi and Gate Crasher and offers an unforgettable night out.

Home and HQ is a chilled out cocktail bar in the day - but at night it turns into a nightclub playing "cool funky R&B, soul, commercial house, music venue, along with saxophonist, bongos, electric violins alongside world class DJ’s"

Scrooges Wine Bar is one of the best student bars in town, with their regular drinks offers attracting the young, student crowds with their temptingly low prices.

You can also find traditional student haunts in Blackpool such as Popworld, Revolution and Walkabout.

What's certain is with so many bars and clubs available - you can't fail to have a good night out.

Ormskirk

With Edge Hill's university's continued expansion small market town Ormskirk has some great nightlife that is very student orientated.

Edge Hill student Union: The union has a great reputation for knowing how to party and what's best it's right on the doorstep on campus , the 'Venue' hosts 'Social' every Wednesday, and legendary Bongo's Bingo hosts a fortnightly event there every Thursday.

The Alpine Club Lodge is a right of passage for any Ormskirk student worth their salt. Alpine is Ormskirk's biggest nightclub with Monday's and Wednesday's being the most popular nights.

The Mustard Club is another Ormskirk classic - with Monday's their most popular night.

Styles Bar is an Ormskirk hidden gem well worth looking out, they show live football often and have live entertainment.

Liquid Bar on St Helen's Road is popular with the student crowd, with the bar claiming it's "Ormskirk's first choice pre-drinking and sports bar."

The Green Room is another popular bar that hosts open mic nights and other events.

The Court Leet is Ormskirk's much awaited Wetherspoons and they even have a roof terrace, fancy!

Liverpool

With five universities in and around the city - Liverpool has one of the UK's biggest student populations - which means there's amazing nightlife on pretty much every corner.

The city centre is filled to the brim with bars and clubs, with students able to get drinks deals from bars pretty much everyday of the week.

On Monday's most people head to Block Party at the Brooklyn Mixer, which offers the best hip hop, R&B, urban, grime and house music across three floors.

The guestlist is free and double vodka and mixers are £3, with other drinks priced from £1.

Another institution is The Blue Angel (aka The Raz) which is known for ‘Mad Mondays’ with drinks priced from £1.

On Tuesdays The Shipping Forecast changes from a popular pub into the venue for legendary club night 'Juicy.'

Juicy has a soundtrack of hip hop, R&B and ‘basement bangers’ - and there's also great drink deals.

On Tuesday Popworld offers free entry before 10:30pm and 241 cocktails all night - making it a popular haunt among the student crowd.

Popworld is also popular on Wednesday offering £1 shots and £2 jagerbombs to celebrate ‘Wonderland Wednesday’ every week.

On Thursday Candy Pop takes over the venue - with drink offers galore.

On Wednesday superclub Level comes into its own - with six rooms across six floors, playing every music genre you could want.

The club often has celeb appearances - including reality stars and soap stars - among many others.

Revolution on the Albert Dock and in St Peter's Square, also has a 2-4-1 cocktail offer every Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday is one of the most popular mid-week nights out and Quids In at Heebie Jeebies is one of the places students flock to.

The club offers tech house in the basement, hip hop across the main floor and indie in the loft. With drinks starting from £1.

Liverpool phenomenon Bongo’s Bingo hosts events every Thursday night - with tickets regularly selling out in minutes.

Thursday is the original Bongo’s Bingo night back when it all started but now clubbers can enjoy a game of the internationally renowned bingo on Thursday, Friday AND Saturday too.

On the weekend there's drink offers at pretty much every club and bar in the city - making sure you don't have to spend a fortune on a night out in the city.

Manchester

Manchester is another huge student city, with thousands of young party-goers calling the city home.

With several areas in the city packed to the rafters with bars and clubs you don't have to go far to find a great student night out.

The Northern Quarter is one of the pricer parts of town - but there's offers to be had, if you know where to go.

Every day between 4pm and 8pm, Trof offers great drinks deals, including gin and tonics for £3.50.

Dive offers 2-for-1 classic cocktails from Sunday to Thursday and happy hour deals from 5pm until midnight from Sunday to Friday with drinks from just £2.50.

Tusk and Walrus also offer good midweek deals - with bottles of prosecco for £15.

Soup Kitchen hosts Remake Remodel nights on Monday- playing classic rock n roll hits, with drink deals alongside.

The Printworks is home to lots of bars and clubs such as Walkabout, Wetherspoons, Yates and Bierkeller.

Tiger Tiger is probably one of the main attractions - with eight themed rooms, blasting out a whole host of genres.

Lazy Lizard host a student night on Fridays - with free entry for everyone who shows an NUS card.

On Deansgate there is legendary club 42s which opens on Tuesdays for indie anthems fest Blowout, on Thursdays it's funk focused Skint?, dress down Dirty Dancefloors on Fridays and retro fest Urban Legends on Saturdays.

The venue is another great spot for students, playing indie classics with drinks from £2 and discounted entry with an NUS card.

Deansgate locks offers a variety of clubs built into the old railway arches - including Lola Lo and Revolution where students can grab some great deals.

Fifth Nightclub - also known as Fifth Ave - hosts one of the best nights in the city - Their Made in the 90s night on Tuesdays offers £1 entry, 90p drinks and classic 90s and noughties music.

F//CK TH//RSDAY is Manchester's longest running student night at FAC251 - It's 99p in before midnight, all the drinks are £1 and you can expect an eclectic mix of cheesy dance, classic indie, hip-hop, and R&B.

The Font on Oxford Street offers 2-for-1 on selected cocktails every Friday and Saturday from 11pm to 1am, as well as a can and a shot for £5.

The Deaf Institute hosts a big student night on Tuesday called Gold Teeth - with a hip-hop, garage, house, grime, funk, and Motown vibe and drinks promotions all night.