The Kendal Calling 2019 line-up has now been announced.

The festival will return to Lowther Deer Park in Kendal Hackthorpe for one of the most exciting line-ups yet.

The line-up was announced through Radio X with fans immediately taking to social media to react.

You can see all the info you need below.

Who is headlining?

Headline acts are Doves, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Manic Street Preachers and Courteeners. The latter have been mooted for the event for years.

Who else is playing?

Loads. High up the bill we have Years & Years, Orbital and Tom Jones. Then there's Mlles Kane, The Subways, KT Tunstall, The Fratellis, Gerry Cinnamon, Badly Drawn Boy, Mystery Jets, Gomez and Rival Sons.

We are particularly excited for Idles, Beans on Toast and Joy Formidable.

What are organisers saying?

Kendal Calling’s festival Director Andy Smith said: “We’re thrilled to be heading into our 14th year with no less than five headliners! From anticipated headline slots, to Kendal Calling favourites, legendary sing-along dance anthems & spotlight spectacles, this year’s line-up is one of our most diverse yet, allowing us to bring huge headliners to the fields of Cumbria, as well as exciting female fronted-bands, and shining new stars.”

“We cannot wait to welcome our Kendal-Callers, new & old back to the fields for an unforgettable weekend amongst the rolling hills, one which we hope will allow you to create lasting memories amongst your friends, family and new festival acquaintances.”

Ticket details

There is a large ticket presale from 10am on January 30. This is followed by a general sale from 10am on January 31.

Tickets have been taken off sale pending the line-up announcement.

When is Kendal Calling 2019?

Kendal Calling has settled into a pattern of being on the last weekend of July.

As such, it takes place from July 25-28.

Where does Kendal Calling take place?

Kendal Calling doesn't actually happen in Kendal, but it wasn't always that way.

The first version was at Abbot Hall Park, which overlooks Kendal Castle. That was all the way back in 2006.

In 2007 and 2008 the festival was held Grate Farm on the outskirts of Kendal.

it was only in 2009 that the event moved to the now settled location of Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith.