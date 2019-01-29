Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Vaccines had to stop their gig halfway through after a safety barrier collapsed in Blackburn.

The rock band were performing at King George's Hall yesterday evening (January 29) and they came on stage at around 9.15pm.

However, due to the safety barrier collapsing, the gig had to stop abruptly halfway through, with the band leaving the stage at around 10pm.

The band said if they continued playing, the audience could have been "seriously injured."

Mia Bolton, from Lancaster, attended the gig with her partner, and told LancsLive of her experience.

The 28-year-old said: "There were around six security people trying to hold up the barrier and in the middle of a song the lead singer stopped and said 'we'll take five minutes to sort the barrier out', went away for five minutes and came back.

"They started another song and halfway through they just walked off and it seemed like that barrier hadn't been fixed.

"The gig stopped just over halfway through, and a few people started singing one of their songs 'If You Wanna' on the way out."

Mia was one of 2,000 fans who were left frustrated at the gig's abrupt end, and some have even implied they are unsurprised this happened in Blackburn.

One Twitter user said: "Barriers falling down at King George’s Hall and The Vaccines having to cancel sums up Blackburn."

(Image: Twitter)

Another said: "As if The Vaccines gig has been cancelled half way through cos of safety issue loooool Blackburn’s a joke."

The rock band claim they have been left feeling "angry and empty" due to having to stop the gig early.

In a tweet, The Vaccines said: "Blackburn - feelings as angry & as empty as I'm sure all of you are right now.

"The decision to stop the show was not ours, but the safety barrier kept collapsing and if we had continued people would undoubtedly have been seriously injured.

"You guys were f******* amazing tonight. This f****** sucks. Pls hold onto tickets. We know u work hard to pay for them.

"We will reschedule the show and finish what we started together ASAP."

The date of the next gig has not yet been confirmed, although fans have taken to Twitter to express their gratitude to the band.

One user said: "@thevaccines was just coming on Twitter to express my disappointment at last nights abrupt ending and I see that you are going to reschedule! That’s very decent of you indeed."

Another added: "Fantastic gig [The Vaccines] up to the stoppage not you fault but if you had carried on and someone got injured it would have been all your fault fair play for rescheduling the gig can wait to pick up where we left off."

Staff at King George's Hall are currently investigating the incident, and have apologised to all attendees for the inconvenience caused.

Martin Eden, director of environment and operations at King George's Hall, said: “Security staff spotted a crack in the security barrier which had been hired in for the Vaccine’s concert approximately 20 minutes before the end of the gig.

“We had a technician from the company on site who worked to try and repair the damaged barrier but a decision was taken in the interests of health and safety to stop the concert early at 10.10pm - it was due to finish at 10.30pm.

“We would like to thank the 2,000 people who attended the concert for their patience and co-operation and understand it was very disappointing to end the show early.

“We apologise to all concert goers for the inconvenience this caused but we have to ensure the safety of all people attending events comes first.

“We are working with the hire company to investigate what happened and will provide a further update as soon as we have more information.”