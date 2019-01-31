The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Skincare fans can get their hands on a brand new range from Elemis, before it goes on general sale.

The British brand is launching a special one-day sale with QVC to promote its new Lift & Firm collection.

Its range collection has a value of £195, but shoppers will be able to buy it for £60 or less on Sunday, February 17 only.

In total, you will make a saving of more than £135.

The Lift & Firm range features four products, including a Nourishing Omega-Rich Cleansing Oil, a Definition Face and Neck Serum, a Day Cream and a Night Cream.

The cleansing oil is made with a rich formula designed to remove make up and any built up grime from a busy a day. Apply the oil onto a dry face and add warm water to create a milky consistency, then rinse it off to reveal clean skin.

Next up, use the Definition Face and Neck Serum. Made with 'power plant cells', it works to renew, brighten and protect your skin, to give a more sculpted and lifted appearance to the face.

Lastly, finish off with either the day or night cream to help redefine the structure, strength and elasticity of your skin.

Elemis will be releasing its new range in March, meaning you'll be able to try out the products weeks before they arrive in store.

The luxury skincare brand recently launched a whole host of new products on its website, elemis.com

Stand-out items include the Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist £26), a hydrating 4-in-1 treatment made with rooibus tea extracts, organic aloe vera, coconut water and soy-derived Kefir Ferment to brighten and soothe the complexion.

It has also just launched a new Superfood Berry Boost Mask (£30), made with Brazilian purple clay, and omega-rich super berries this vegan-friendly product helps to balance the oils in your skin and mattify the T-zone area.

If you want to buy the new Lift & Firm collection at a discounted price before its general release, tune into the QVC channel from 1am on Sunday, February 17.