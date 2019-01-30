Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love is in the air for Valentine's Day and roses will be top of many shopping lists in the run up to the big day.

Buying the one you love a single rose is often seen as a sign of love on the most romantic day of the year but a single rose - or a full bouquet - can be expensive.

There are many deals out there to get a cheap enough bouquet or rose without breaking the bank also and here are the best of them.

Asda

Asda has some extremely affordable bunches of roses in store and online.

For a small bunch at Asda, they are just £2 and you can add them to your shopping cart even when shopping on the Asda website.

So, be ready to order these within 5 days before you see your Valentine to make sure they are still nice and fresh.

Home Bargain

Home Bargain- our favourite affordable store is running a deal on bunches of Kenyan Spray Roses for £15.99 this year.

The bunch comes in a mix of colours including red, yellow, pink and white- and for a huge bouquet of 50 roses, this as always is an absolute steal for shoppers.

You'll need to order the flowers online, where you can also chose a personalised romantic note to be written on the message card.

Aldi

The £50 bouquet is one of the more popular deals couples will consider this year- with a special twist to help them last longer.

The supermarket favourite has released the bouquet deal with 12 freeze dried roses which they are promising will keep for up to a year.

Even though they are a little more expensive, at least brownie points are there to be earned every time your spouse sees them in pride of place in your home for a whole year.

They will be available in stores from February 11.

Morrisons

Morrisons Flowerworld section of their website is seemingly a huge hit with Morrisons shoppers with some Valentines worthy bouquets available.

The store features this beautiful letterbox bouquet (above) called the Raspberry Ripple Roses & Pandora Bell Lollipop for just £25, for something a little different.

Or, if you would rather order to hand to a loved one, they also have numerous other Valentines Day bundles, including the Best Unicorn Roses for £43, which we can imagine will be massively popular.

This one is available for delivery from February 4.

Lidl

Lidl will be offering shoppers a dozen red roses for Valentines Day for just £4.

From February 13- the supermarket will have limited stock of the cheap bunch, and its looking to be one of the cheapest deals we can find.

Also, the store is going to have a single red rose in a cone for £3 for those not wanting to splurge.

Other popular bundles include their 100 roses for £25 or a dozen "deluxe" large head roses for £10.

Waitrose Florist

Ranging from £25- £175, Waitrose is one of the more high end options for shoppers.

The store features some rose bundles which you can have delivered from February 12- and some from February 13.

Waitrose shoppers have many bunches to choose from, it just all depends how much you want to spend.

If you fancy a splurge, the store is offering a £90 gift set of premium red roses and Champagne.

Interflora

Featuring large headed white roses hand-tied with thlaspi, pistache and salal leaves, and presented in Interflora Gift Packaging.



The Standard size contains 12 stems, large contains 18 stems, Extra Large contains 24 stems- this popular bundle is £49 for 12, £69 for 18 and £89 for 24 roses.

With Interflora, rest assured all bouquets are:

Professionally arranged by a local florist

Beautifully presented and delivered by hand

Your personal message accompanies your gift

Add an optional gift at the checkout

Flower food and care guide included

Have a look through their huge array of flower arrangements on the website here- where The Florist website is also offering £10 off when you spend £60 with code AFFHIGHTEN or £5 off when you spend £45 with code AFFHIGHFIVE.

Prestige Flowers

The online florists bestsellers include the Rose and Lily bouquet and their classic 40 roses with free chocolates for just £24.99.

Prestige Flowers offer a number of different bouquets with roses included for various other occasions- which would still also be perfect for Valentines.

But, you can be sure to find plenty of options in their Valentines section- where there are TONNES of savings to be made.

For instance, the J'adore bundle featured (above) with tulips, red berries and forest greens for just £26.99 features a free bunch of chocolates.

Bloom & Wild

The Bloom & Wild website has the ultimate crush package to send out for that special someone.

12 deep roses with three stems can be delivered through their door without any trace of you for the secret admirers.

Colours may vary, but they promise to always give the highest quality bouquet.

You can grab this bouquet at £33.

They also have various other bundles between £30-£60 available online.

eFlorist

Many of eFlorist's bouquet's are on offer at the moment- with some going for under £30 with £5 and £10 savings.

The online florist features even a single rose and chocolates for just £16.99.