Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Cathedral is unique in that it’s one of the UK’s newest cathedrals, yet is situated on one of the country’s oldest sites of Christian worship.

Formerly the parish church of St Mary the Virgin, which was consecrated in 1826, it became a cathedral in 1926.

There is historical evidence that it stands on the foundations of a church from the year 596, after Christianity survived in the district when the Romans left at the beginning of the 5th century.

Today, it is a grand place to visit, even if you’re just admiring the architecture rather than partaking in Christian worship.

Art lovers will be interested in the large religious artwork collection, including the 35ft sculpture, ‘Healing of the Nation’ on its exterior. Plus, there are regular concerts and events, making the most of the cathedral's world-class Walker organ.

This is all the information you need to plan your visit to Blackburn Cathedral.

Opening times

Blackburn Cathedral is open half an hour before the act of worship each day and closes after the evening prayer. You can expect the cathedral to be open from the following times:

Monday to Saturday: 08:30 - 18:00

Sunday: 08:00 - 18:00

How much does it cost?

There is no admission fee to enter the cathedral.

(Image: Tim Green)

How to get there by car and where to park

At the centre of Blackburn's town centre, the cathedral is easily accessible by car. Sat Nav users should use the postcode BB1 5AA.

The centre of Blackburn is served by junctions 4 to 6 of the M65. Alternatively, it can be reached by the A677 from Preston, the A666 from Bolton, or the A674 from Chorley.

There is no car parking on site, apart from some pre-bookable disabled spaces, however there are plenty of on-street pay and display car parks surrounding the cathedral.

How to get there by public transport

If you're travelling by train, Blackburn Cathedral is only a couple minutes' walk away from Blackburn Station.

People wishing to travel by bus are in luck too, as Blackburn bus station is only a few minutes' walk away.

That means you can travel to the cathedral from across Lancashire, including towns such as Bolton, Chorley, Accrington, Preston, and Burnley, for the price of a return bus ticket.

Is the cathedral wheelchair accessible?

Yes, Blackburn Cathedral is fully wheelchair accessible. There are pre-bookable disabled parking spaces on site, which require you to contact the Virgers in advance via phone: 01254 277448 or email: virgers@blackburncathedral.co.uk.

It's also fitted with an induction loop for speech and music. Hearing aids should be put onto the appropriate setting.

Is there a gift shop?

Yes, the cathedral houses a gift shop which stocks a large variety of souvenirs, gifts and books that may be purchased.

It's open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 to 14:30.

Where can I get something to eat?

Blackburn Cathedral houses its own eatery in the cathedral square - Café Northcote. It opened in 2016, and visitors can enjoy a variety of dishes from Lancashire cheese on toast to veggie Caesar salad, to afternoon tea.

It's open daily from 8:30 to 16:30, apart from Sundays when its opening times are 10:00 to 16:00.

If you'd rather eat elsewhere, it's worth remembering that the cathedral is in the centre of Blackburn, where there are plenty of places to grab refreshments during your visit.

What's on at the cathedral?

The venue is well-known for its musical events. The cathedral has seven choirs, and an organ that has featured on BBC broadcasts.

A 'champagne' concert, dubbed as a 'Cello-Bration' is taking place on New Year's Eve, and later in January the cathedral will host a Teachers' Concert featuring the Rossendale Male Voice Choir. On most evenings you can hear the cathedral choir performing the Choral Evensong.

More information about Blackburn Cathedral such as upcoming times of worship can be found on the official website, https://www.blackburncathedral.com/