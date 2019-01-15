Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Pier is one of Blackpool's most popular attractions with regular shows, a Victorian sun lounge and number of bars and cafes.

The attraction is the oldest and longest of Blackpool's three coastal piers, built in the 1860s as a promenade which was later expanded to include theatres and bars.

North Pier is a popular family day out, with regular events and activities on for kids and adults alike.

If you're planning a visit to North Pier, whether it's to check out the arcades or grab some fish and chips, here's everything you need to know.

We rounded up all the vital information for visiting the pier - including opening hours, food stalls and what to do on your trip.

What are the opening hours for Blackpool North Pier?

Blackpool North Pier opens daily from 10am.

Operational hours at the pier can vary depending on whether it is during the summer or illuminations season.

All opening hours at the attraction are also weather dependent.

What cafes, food and drinks stalls are there at Blackpool North Pier?

The North Pier has a number of cafes and food kiosks on offer, in addition to the bars located along the pier.

At the front of the pier, visitors can tuck into a traditional fish and chips or pick up an ice cream from the vendors located there.

Further down the deck is the North Perk cafe, which serves up a range of hot meals, sandwiches, cakes and a selection of hot and cold drinks.

The pier also has a traditional sweet shop selling old fashioned confectionery, plus an ice cream parlour.

What's on at the North Pier Theatre?

Blackpool's heritage peer hosts a range of shows in the historical North Pier Theatre.

Performances at the theatre change on a regular basis, with shows including Cinderella, Dick Whittington and The Rat Pack all on offer for visitors.

If you want to find out what's on and book tickets online, you can visit the North Pier Theatre website here.

How do I get there?

The North Pier is located on Blackpool's Promenade - around a five minute walk from the Visit Blackpool information centre.

You can walk along the Promenade to get to the pier, or take the Blackpool Tramway to the Tower stop and walk five minutes.

The pier is a short walk from Blackpool North train station, heading along Talbot Road.

If you are programming the pier as a destination into any route guidance, the full address and postcode is: North Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1NE.

What is the Sunset Lounge?

Blackpool North Pier is home to The Sunset Lounge - an open air Victorian sun lounge with plenty of seating and stunning views out to sea.

Resident organist Trevor Raven plays music to dance to or for just sitting back and soaking up the atmosphere - with songs from shows, classic hits and modern pop songs all performed on the organ.

You can see Trevor playing on Tuesdays to Thursdays between 12pm and 4pm from July. Sessions are subject to weather and occasional closures for events on the pier.

What are the bars on Blackpool North Pier and do they have live music?

Blackpool North Pier has a number of bars to choose from if you fancy a drink on your trip.

The Carousel Bar is located at the end of the pier, next to the theatre. Offering a family-friendly option, the bar is fully licensed and serves snacks, as well as offering live music every weekend.

Another option is the Merrie England Bar, which is located at the front of the North Pier.

The Merrie England Bar offers live music every weekend from Friday to Sunday and every day during the summer and illuminations season, featuring local artists.

The bar is home to the adults only Joey Blower stand-up show - which is popular with stag and hen groups and costs £3 on the door.

Is there an arcade on Blackpool North Pier?

Yes - the North Pier's arcade opens all year round with a selection of video games, fruit machines, prize machines and all the classic arcade games you would expect at a seaside resort.