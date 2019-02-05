Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors of one of Lancashire's most popular seaside resorts will be thrilled to learn that they can now make huge savings.

Blackpool Resort Passes are returning for 2019, saving families lots of money on their most-loved attractions.

The Resort Pass and Pass Plus are easy-to-use cards which will guarantee you a saving of £47 and £68 respectively.

So you can swipe your way to Blackpool's top attractions for one visit over a seven-day period.

The Original Resort Pass will grant access to six attractions including Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Nickelodeon Land (part of Pleasure Beach), The Blackpool Tower Eye and 4D Experience, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, SEALIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds.

The Resort Pass Plus offers access to the attractions in the Original Resort Pass plus Blackpool Zoo, Sandcastle Waterpark and Blackpool Model Village and Gardens.

The passes were first available to Blackpool in 2013 and they increased in popularity over the years.

They enable thousands of families to enjoy their visits saving extra pennies to spend on ice-creams and donkey rides on the beach.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council said: "Once again, the Blackpool Resort Pass proved hugely popular with thousands of our visitors in 2018, and we hope to see many more visitors enjoying its many benefits in 2019.

"People spend their hard earned money when they visit Blackpool and we recognise this, so we want them to enjoy the best value for money possible. We’ve joined forces with so many attractions and transport services, and so we believe we are doing just that.

"The Blackpool Resort Pass really is just the ticket!"

You can purchase the passes now for use from Saturday 30 March, when the attractions are open daily.

Passes can then be activated to use within seven days up to the end of the Blackpool Illuminations 2019, on Sunday 3 November.

The Original Resort Pass is priced at £57.50 and the Resort Pass Plus is £85.