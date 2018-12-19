Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Preston Free Public Library offers an amazing range of public art and exhibitions.

Located in the heart of Preston town centre, the entire space is housed inside a historic Grade I-listed building.

The local history and fine art museum is a great family day out, with regular events and activities on for kids and adults alike.

If you're planning a visit to The Harris, whether it's to check out the galleries, museum or the library, here's everything you need to know.

This is all the vital information on opening times, costs and collections at The Harris.

How to find Harris Museum:

The museum is located on Market Square in Preston town centre.

The nearest pay and display car park can be found at the bus station, which is a five minute walk from the museum.

How much are tickets to Harris Museum:

Entry to this museum is FREE.

Some talks and events may be priced for entry. Individual prices for each event, workshop or talk can be found on the museum website.

Opening and closing times:

Gallery opening hours:

Monday - 11am-5pm

Tuesday to Saturday - 10am-5pm

Sunday - 11am-4pm

The galleries open between these hours on normal weeks:

Library opening hours:

Monday to Saturday - 9am-5pm

Wednesday - 9am-7pm

Sunday - 11am-4pm

Café opening hours:

Monday to Saturday - 9am - 4.30pm

Sunday - 11am - 3.30pm

Bank Holidays

Library and Learning Centre are closed on all Bank Holidays

Christmas & New Year Opening Times

Sunday, December 23 - 11am - 4pm

Monday, December 24 - Closed

Tuesday, December 25 - Closed

Wednesday, December 26 - Closed

Thursday, December 27 - 9am - 5pm

Friday, December 28 - 9am - 5pm

Saturday, December 29 - 9am - 5pm

Sunday, December 30 - 11am - 4pm

Monday, December 31 - 9am - 5pm

Tuesday, January 1 - Closed

Wednesday, January 2 - 9am - 5pm (Library open until 7pm)

Can I buy food and drink at The Harris?

The Harris cafe sells a range of sandwiches, paninis, soup, cakes and pastries along with freshly ground coffee, homemade milkshakes and speciality hot chocolate.

You'll find vegetarian and gluten-free options as well as choices for children.

What if I don't drive?

There are regular trains to Preston from London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, East Lancashire and Lancaster.



The Harris is a ten minute walk from Preston rail station.



There are regular buses into Preston and a park & ride at Walton-Le-Dale. The Harris is only five minutes walk from Preston Bus Station.

What does my entry ticket include?

Free entry to the museum includes access to the galleries and library.

The Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Preston Free Public Library showcases local history and fine art.

Among the permanent collections are pieces of fine art, costume, textiles and history - including collections on archaeology and local history.

The museum also has a permanent history gallery called "Discover Preston", as well as a "Discovery Room" with a wider collection of artefacts.

How long can I expect to spend at the attraction?

People typically spend up to two hours here.