Jaeger is set to open a store at the Affinity Lancashire Outlet Shopping Centre in Fleetwood.

The fashion retailer will open its doors at the centre, formerly known at Fleetwood Freeport, on Thursday, February 7.

The outlet store aims to offer high-quality clothing, including menswear and womenswear, at up to 70% off.

The Jaeger shop will be located opposite to Bonmarché.

Sue Sweatmore, a Affinity Group spokesperson, said: "We are very excited to have Jaeger join the centre, adding to our already established retail-mix.

"The new store opening joins the Affinity Lancashire at an exciting time as we continue to strengthen our fashion retail offering.

"We love to support British brands and know that our loyal customers will appreciate the classic British style that Jaeger offers at discount prices.”