Fans of the famous Botany Bay shopping mill off the M61, were stunned when it was revealed the landmark building would close its doors in early 2019 - but it's not all bad news.

The current centre in Chorley will close in February - to make way for a huge landmark development.

The Botany Bay outlet village will replace the current site, with housing and and land for employment use also earmarked beside it.

The development will consist of a 37 hectare mixed-use scheme providing 300,000 sq ft of employment land, 288 luxury new homes and a brand new 300,000 sq ft fashion and lifestyle outlet village.

Developers are hoping the site will become a Lancashire version of the Bicester Village outlet mall in Oxfordshire, which attracts 6.3million shoppers a year.

The outlet village, created by FI Real Estate Management's (FIREM), will refurbish the existing Botany Bay cotton mill building into shops. It will use sympathetic materials to fit in with the beautiful canalside and landscaped leisure spaces.

The developers are aiming to create an air of industrial chic which will "serve as a reminder of the power of innovation and reinvention of the landmark Victorian cotton mill."

Plans submitted to Chorley Council by the developer shows 70 individual units fronting one another along a single ‘street’ orientated along a north – south axis. With a large car park proposed to the western and southern sides of the site.

The Botany Bay roundabout will be the main access route to the development with another access junction to the residential area.

The outlet village aims to offer a complete day to night time experience, so shoppers can spend the whole day there.

Fronting on the central Canal Square, the renovated mill will provide around 70,000 sq ft of leisure space across five floors, enhancing the overall Botany Bay experience.

Restaurant units will border a large, bright central square offering an eclectic selection of cuisines and outdoor seating areas will front onto the banks of the canalside, creating a unique dining experience.

The development aims to be "at the forefront of outlet shopping well into the future" with a wide range of fashion and lifestyle brands represented in the scheme.

Stores and brands expected to make up the site are yet to be confirmed, but there is a variety of store sizes suitable in the development plan, allowing for boutique shops alongside well known brands.

The 288 luxury homes set to be built next to the outlet village are expected to include a mix of detached, semi-detached, mews and apartments with between two and five bedrooms.

While the parcel of land earmarked for employment is expected to be used by industry, storage and distribution companies.

