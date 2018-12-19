Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Concourse Shopping Centre is at the very heart of Skelmersdale and is home to many of its stores.

Locally known as the 'Conny' the shopping centre puts on many events throughout the year, including a Christmas lights switch-on.

With almost one hundred retailers the Centre has a wide range of stores on offer including local independents and well known high street stores such as Boots, Home Bargains, Aldi, New Look and Carphone Warehouse.

The centre also has a popular market hall, where you can get everything from clothing and make-up to food and drink.

And if you need a break from shopping you can grab a bite to eat at several restaurants and cafes around the centre.

What shops are there?

The centre mixes independent stores with well known chains.

Some of the most well known stores that call it home are Aldi, Farmfoods, William Hill, Home Bargains, Argos and Peacocks.

Other stores include Specsavers, Superdrug, Iceland, Boots, New Look, Card Factory, Poundworld, Wilko and Poundland.

Here's the most current floor plan of all the stores in the centre.

Where can you eat?

As well as giving shoppers their retail fix the Concourse boasts a range of eating establishments.

If you are looking for lunch on the run there's a Poundbakery, Subway, KFC or McDonalds.

The centre has also recently opened a street food court and welcomed their first tenant - J.O.Cs - who offer jacket potatoes, New York-style hotdogs, Buffalo chicken wings and salads.

Opening times

Individual stores may vary but in general the shopping centre is open:

Monday - Wednesday - 8am - 5:30pm



Thursday - Friday - 8am - 7pm - Iceland, Aldi, Home Bargains & Farmfoods only open until 7pm



Saturdays - 8am - 5:30pm



Sunday / Bank Holiday - 10am - 4pm

How to get there

By car: The Concourse is just a few minutes drive from junction 4 off the M58 and free parking with over 700 spaces is provided. The parking facility has a five hour maximum stay ensuring constant space availability for shoppers.

The centre also has its own taxi rank.

By bus: The centre has its own bus station. For more information on bus routes visit www.arrivabus.co.uk

Facilities

For shoppers visiting with young children, the Concourse has its very own soft play area, where parents can relax and take some time out from shopping to have fun with their little ones.