Smyths Toys is offering little ones the chance to build their own LEGO creations and take them home, at its latest in-store event.

To celebrate the release of The LEGO Movie 2:The Second Part, the toymaker is hosting a free Make & Take Event next month.

If your little one is fan, then head down to your nearest Smyths Toys Superstore on Saturday, February 16.

From 9am-11am, kids will have the chance to build anything they want and keep it, without mums and dads having to pay for the building bricks.

The free event will only take place while stocks last, so if you want your child to take part in the fun day, head to your nearest store early on.

You can find your nearest Smyths Toys Superstore here.

The retailer is also selling LEGO Movie 2 merchandise, including six new special edition building sets.

With prices starting at £17.99, little ones can choose from Emmet and Benny's 'Build and Fix' Workshop, Pop-up Party Bus, Rex's Rexplorer, Queen Watevra's Build Whatever Box, Emmet and Lucy's Escape Buggy and more.

The LEGO Movie 2:The Second Part is in cinemas now.

The film's synopsis reads: "The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path.

"The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity."

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt stars alongside comedian Will Ferrell and William Emerson Arnett, most known for his role in American sitcom Arrested Development.