It finally feels like Spring and that means shorts, skirts and summer shirts and blouses will replace the thicker, warmer school uniform.

UK supermarkets have launched their school uniform ranges and an online price war means some uniforms can be bought from as little as £2.50.

Tesco and Asda are both offering £2.50 polo shirts and shorts, trousers and blouses for under £5 for Spring term.

We take a look at the cost of a school uniform at each of the supermarkets.

Tesco

The supermarket favourite has released the NEW season collection full of school items- and what is particularly handy for parents is their teenage boys and girls ranges.

Polo neck shirts start from £2.50 and the store stocks summer clothes for boys and girls.

Tesco shoppers doing their weekly shop can pick up the range and make the most of earning clubcard points and the stores click and collect options available online.

Asda

Asda has cut the price of some of its items to £2.50. Polo shirts for boys and girls are the cheapest uniform item, while shorts are on sale from £3.50 at the supermarket.

Parents can bag school uniform garments from as little £2.50 - but you need to be quick as some items are already selling out with limited stock available.

Sainsbury's

The supermarket chain offer good value school uniform items on the TU clothing department.

Kids can get their new spring essentials with up to 50% off on the website and in stores at the moment.

The store now has pinafores and shorts starting for as little as £4.50.

M&S

From marvellous multipacks, summer dresses and smart school shorts, the M&S school shop now has everything you need for the Spring.

The store also boasts cotton rich and ultimate comfort underwear to keep little ones cool for the summer and items start from around £9.

See in store or online