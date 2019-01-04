Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever the season, a walk in the park can be just the refreshing kick we need.

Well, winter may be a bit on the chilly side but what better way to blow off those festive cobwebs and take in the fresh Lancashire air?

Luckily for us, Witton Country Park offers 480 acres of parkland, woodland and farmland to head out with the dogs, let the kids run wild or just simply have a peaceful wander away from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.

Here’s a quick guide to the park so you can get stuck in to the fun of the outdoors.

Where is Witton Country Park and what is there to do?

Located in the West of Blackburn, the public park is perfect for the whole family with places to stop for a picnic, nature trails, a play area and visitor centre.

The Big Cover Adventure area is deep in the woods with plenty to keep the kids entertained with a rope bridge, xylophone and climbing frame.

(Image: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council)

There’s also the Wits Play area which boasts a zip line, climbing frames, balancing beams and musical sculptures and can be accessed by walkways and rope bridges.

If you have visited the park early on a Saturday morning, you may have spotted an influx of runners.

That’s because it is a location for ParkRun, a weekly 5km timed run that anybody can take part in. So it could be time to dust of those running shoes.

That’s not the end of the sporting options.

There are various facilities available to the public including an athletics arena, orienteering course and cycle and mountain bike paths.

(Image: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council)

Is there somewhere to get refreshments?

After a busy day, you can retreat to the Pavilion Cafe which is opening seven days a week offering up hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and ice cream.

And on a sunny day, there is plenty of place to sit and enjoy a picnic so don’t forget to pack some snacks and bask in the beautiful outdoors.

Did you know?

(Image: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council)

And did you know that Witton Country Park is even fit for royalty?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the area in April 2011, their final public engagement before they got married.

If it’s good enough for Royalty, it’s good enough for us.

How do I get there?

The address for the park is Witton Country Park, Preston Old Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 2TP.

The main entrance to the park is just off Preston Old Road A674, a mile away from Blackburn town centre.

If you are travelling by public transport, bus 152, which runs from Preston to Blackburn every 30 minutes during the day, passes the main entrance.

Cherry Tree and Mill Hill railway stations are both less than a mile away.

(Image: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council)

If travelling to Witton Park by car, there is plenty of parking options.

There’s a large car park located at the main entrance and two further car parks next to the all weather sports turf facilities and Pleasington playing fields pavilion.

There is a parking charge, but only for the main and astroturf car parks.

For two hours it is 50p or £1.50 for all day. Blue badge holders are exempt from the charges if badges are correctly displayed.