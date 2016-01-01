Load mobile navigation
AccringtonKleeneze announces £1.2 MILLION restructuring and 100 new jobs
The 94-year-old firm will relocate its HQ and packing and picking operations
Conservative PartyHyndburn residents set for council tax bill rise of £50 a year
County and borough councils and the police have all indicated potential rate rises
Hyndburn CouncilCouncil says sorry after Accrington roadsweeper video goes viral
They say the sweeping in the footage is not 'up to their usual high standard'
NewsVIDEO: 'Despicable' burglar smashes into church using spade
Police have appealed for help to identify a man following the incident in Great Harwood
AccringtonFifty homes at fly-tipping site won't meet affordable housing requirement
Developers say they face 'abnormal costs' at the Hopwood Street site
NewsFifty cars stopped in police safety crackdown in Accrington
Officers were stationed on Fort Street in the town centre
AccringtonHyndburn Leisure Centre swimming pool to reopen next month
The pool was closed off at the end of last year for major refurbishment works
AccringtonLooking back at pubs and landlords of days gone by
This week's Time-trip shines a spotlight on watering holes in the mid-2000s

News

Sport

Accrington Stanley FC'We can pull off Riverside FA Cup shock' - Boco
Stanley's Rommy Boco is bullish ahead of the fourth round clash with Premier League Middlesbrough
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington 'won't let key men depart cheaply in window'
Stanley have been busy in January bringing in reinforcements to strengthen the squad
Accrington Stanley FCCaptain Conneely hoping for repeat cup shock against Middlesbrough
Stanley boss John Coleman has also announced the departure of two players
SportOur critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat

Education

AccringtonDouble inspection success celebrated at St Christopher's High
The Accrington secondary has been praised by both Ofsted and church school inspectors
HyndburnShock as Hyndburn schools set to lose £5M in two years
The National Union of Teachers predicts all schools will be worse off under a new funding formula
OswaldtwistleTwo men bailed following death of schoolgirl Megan Lee
The Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Oswaldtwistle is closed as investigations are carried out
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
