Accrington
Kleeneze announces £1.2 MILLION restructuring and 100 new jobs
The 94-year-old firm will relocate its HQ and packing and picking operations
Conservative Party
Hyndburn residents set for council tax bill rise of £50 a year
County and borough councils and the police have all indicated potential rate rises
Hyndburn Council
Council says sorry after Accrington roadsweeper video goes viral
They say the sweeping in the footage is not 'up to their usual high standard'
News
VIDEO: 'Despicable' burglar smashes into church using spade
Police have appealed for help to identify a man following the incident in Great Harwood
Accrington
Fifty homes at fly-tipping site won't meet affordable housing requirement
Developers say they face 'abnormal costs' at the Hopwood Street site
News
Fifty cars stopped in police safety crackdown in Accrington
Officers were stationed on Fort Street in the town centre
Accrington
Hyndburn Leisure Centre swimming pool to reopen next month
The pool was closed off at the end of last year for major refurbishment works
Great Harwood
PICTURES: New bakery for DOGS is going down a storm
Pet owners are flocking to Milly and Ruby's Dog Bakery in Great Harwood
Blackburn Road
UPDATE: Sneak peek at new pub opening in Accrington tonight
The former Calder Inn on Blackburn Road has been renamed Varsity
Accrington
Double inspection success celebrated at St Christopher's High
The Accrington secondary has been praised by both Ofsted and church school inspectors
Oswaldtwistle
WATCH: Stunning drone footage of Oswaldtwistle from the air
Can you spot any local landmarks?
Facebook
Looking back at foodie events in Accrington
This week's Time-trip has a foodie focus
Accrington
Terrace legend's prized Stanley programmes to be raffled for club
The collection of Antony Cox, who died tragically in 2010, will raise funds towards a new scoreboard
Accrington
Looking back at pubs and landlords of days gone by
This week's Time-trip shines a spotlight on watering holes in the mid-2000s
