Great Harwood
PICTURES: Record turnout at Great Harwood hospice charity run
Sunday's main 10k race attracted 476 runners, with 40 entering junior races
Accrington
Police dog helps find crack cocaine in Accrington car
Officers found drugs hidden in the parked car on Primrose Street
Oswaldtwistle
Car crashes into terraced house in Oswaldtwistle
A blue Volkswagen Golf drove into the front of a house on Blackburn Road this morning
Great Harwood
Abandoned car found crashed into wall in Great Harwood
Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Whalley Road shortly before 4am on January 15
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
PICTURES: Kitchen damaged by tumble dryer fire
Fire crews were called to Mount Pleasant Street in Oswaldtwistle
Great Harwood
Egg-throwing youths targeting the vulnerable by playing 'knock-a-door-run'
Police are asking parents 'Do you know what your child could be getting up to?'
Oswaldtwistle
PICTURES: Mourners gather to pay respects to tragic schoolgirl Megan Lee
A funeral service was held today at Immanuel Parish Church in Oswaldtwistle
Accrington
Tributes paid to former Observer photographer Garth Dawson
Garth passed away at his home on Wednesday aged 92
Accrington Victoria Hospital
Walk-in centre at Accrington Victoria WILL close in March
Patient representative Russ McLean,said he was ‘horrified’ at the decision
News
Accrington Stanley fans filmed fighting at Leyton Orient as ugly scenes break out in away end
Security, stewards and police were forced to separate the fans at Brisbane Road
Accrington
Town counting down to Dickensian Christmas festival
Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the Warner Street spectacular
Clayton-le-Moors
GALLERY: Big turnout for Clayton-le-Moors Christmas lights switch-on
Hundreds of people gathered at Barnes Square
Accrington
Looking back at pubs and landlords of days gone by
This week's Time-trip shines a spotlight on watering holes in the mid-2000s
Accrington Stanley FC
Captain Conneely hoping for repeat cup shock against Middlesbrough
Stanley boss John Coleman has also announced the departure of two players
Sport
Our critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FC
Accrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat
FA Cup
Bell urges Stanley to translate cup scoring form into league points
The Reds turn their attentions to League Two this weekend after reaching the FA Cup third round
Accrington Stanley FC
'We were victims of footballing theft' - Stanley manager
John Coleman was seething after Tuesday's controversial defeat at Hartlepool
Oswaldtwistle
Two men bailed following death of schoolgirl Megan Lee
The Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Oswaldtwistle is closed as investigations are carried out
Accrington
New children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
Oswaldtwistle
Two men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
Oswaldtwistle
School and theatre group add tributes to 'bright, thoughtful and caring' Megan Lee
Megan, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway
Oswaldtwistle
Parents mourn 'Our Princess' after girl dies from severe allergic reaction after takeaway
Police are investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old St Christopher's pupil Megan Lee on New Year's Day
