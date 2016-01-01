Load mobile navigation
AccringtonFirefighters tackle chimney blaze at Accrington house
Two Hyndburn crews were called to Pickup Street
AccringtonCCTV released after shoplifting incident in Accrington
Police have released image of a man they would like to speak to
HyndburnHeads vow to improve after schools fail national progress standard
Three Hyndburn schools fell below the DfE's Progress 8 measure for GCSE pupils
OswaldtwistleTributes paid to 'legendary' Rhyddings head Joyce Moore OBE
She was the first female head of a comprehensive in East Lancashire
AccringtonUPDATE: Neighbours shocked and scared after gun fired at house and car
A police investigation is underway following the incident in Oswaldtwistle
AccringtonKleeneze announces £1.2 MILLION restructuring and 100 new jobs
The 94-year-old firm will relocate its HQ and packing and picking operations
Conservative PartyHyndburn residents set for council tax bill rise of £50 a year
County and borough councils and the police have all indicated potential rate rises
AccringtonLooking back at events and celebrations from yesteryear
This week's Time-trip features birthdays, a hen night and a charity fancy dress event

News

Sport

Accrington Stanley FC'We can pull off Riverside FA Cup shock' - Boco
Stanley's Rommy Boco is bullish ahead of the fourth round clash with Premier League Middlesbrough
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington 'won't let key men depart cheaply in window'
Stanley have been busy in January bringing in reinforcements to strengthen the squad
Accrington Stanley FCCaptain Conneely hoping for repeat cup shock against Middlesbrough
Stanley boss John Coleman has also announced the departure of two players
SportOur critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat

Education

HyndburnHeads vow to improve after schools fail national progress standard
Three Hyndburn schools fell below the DfE's Progress 8 measure for GCSE pupils
OswaldtwistleTributes paid to 'legendary' Rhyddings head Joyce Moore OBE
She was the first female head of a comprehensive in East Lancashire
AccringtonDouble inspection success celebrated at St Christopher's High
The Accrington secondary has been praised by both Ofsted and church school inspectors
HyndburnShock as Hyndburn schools set to lose £5M in two years
The National Union of Teachers predicts all schools will be worse off under a new funding formula
OswaldtwistleTwo men bailed following death of schoolgirl Megan Lee
The Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Oswaldtwistle is closed as investigations are carried out
