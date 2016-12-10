Load mobile navigation
Great HarwoodPICTURES: Record turnout at Great Harwood hospice charity run
Sunday's main 10k race attracted 476 runners, with 40 entering junior races
AccringtonPolice dog helps find crack cocaine in Accrington car
Officers found drugs hidden in the parked car on Primrose Street
OswaldtwistleCar crashes into terraced house in Oswaldtwistle
A blue Volkswagen Golf drove into the front of a house on Blackburn Road this morning
Great HarwoodAbandoned car found crashed into wall in Great Harwood
Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Whalley Road shortly before 4am on January 15
Lancashire Fire and Rescue ServicePICTURES: Kitchen damaged by tumble dryer fire
Fire crews were called to Mount Pleasant Street in Oswaldtwistle
Great HarwoodEgg-throwing youths targeting the vulnerable by playing 'knock-a-door-run'
Police are asking parents 'Do you know what your child could be getting up to?'
OswaldtwistlePICTURES: Mourners gather to pay respects to tragic schoolgirl Megan Lee
A funeral service was held today at Immanuel Parish Church in Oswaldtwistle
AccringtonLooking back at pubs and landlords of days gone by
This week's Time-trip shines a spotlight on watering holes in the mid-2000s

News

Sport

Accrington Stanley FCCaptain Conneely hoping for repeat cup shock against Middlesbrough
Stanley boss John Coleman has also announced the departure of two players
SportOur critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat
FA CupBell urges Stanley to translate cup scoring form into league points
The Reds turn their attentions to League Two this weekend after reaching the FA Cup third round
Accrington Stanley FC'We were victims of footballing theft' - Stanley manager
John Coleman was seething after Tuesday's controversial defeat at Hartlepool

Education

OswaldtwistleTwo men bailed following death of schoolgirl Megan Lee
The Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Oswaldtwistle is closed as investigations are carried out
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
OswaldtwistleSchool and theatre group add tributes to 'bright, thoughtful and caring' Megan Lee
Megan, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway
OswaldtwistleParents mourn 'Our Princess' after girl dies from severe allergic reaction after takeaway
Police are investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old St Christopher's pupil Megan Lee on New Year's Day
