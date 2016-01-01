Load mobile navigation
Great HarwoodShotguns and ammunition stolen from Great Harwood house
Four firearms were taken in a burglary in the Windsor Road area
AccringtonDouble inspection success celebrated at St Christopher's High
The Accrington secondary has been praised by both Ofsted and church school inspectors
Blackburn RoadUPDATE: Sneak peek at new pub opening in Accrington tonight
The former Calder Inn on Blackburn Road has been renamed Varsity
HyndburnShock as Hyndburn schools set to lose £5M in two years
The National Union of Teachers predicts all schools will be worse off under a new funding formula
FacebookLooking back at foodie events in Accrington
This week's Time-trip has a foodie focus
OswaldtwistleWATCH: Stunning drone footage of Oswaldtwistle from the air
Can you spot any local landmarks?
HyndburnCalls made to shut down food outlets with zero hygiene rating
The Observer revealed last year how 20 establishments in Hyndburn carry the lowest possible rating
AccringtonLooking back at pubs and landlords of days gone by
This week's Time-trip shines a spotlight on watering holes in the mid-2000s

News

Sport

Accrington Stanley FCAccrington 'won't let key men depart cheaply in window'
Stanley have been busy in January bringing in reinforcements to strengthen the squad
Accrington Stanley FCCaptain Conneely hoping for repeat cup shock against Middlesbrough
Stanley boss John Coleman has also announced the departure of two players
SportOur critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat
FA CupBell urges Stanley to translate cup scoring form into league points
The Reds turn their attentions to League Two this weekend after reaching the FA Cup third round

Education

OswaldtwistleTwo men bailed following death of schoolgirl Megan Lee
The Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Oswaldtwistle is closed as investigations are carried out
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
