Oswaldtwistle
Two men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
Accrington
New children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
Hyndburn
Met Office issue snow warning with blizzards set to hit Hyndburn
Forecasters say blizzards and snow showers will severely reduce visibility on the roads and the strong possibility of lightning could also lead to the phenomenon known as 'thunder-snow'
Oswaldtwistle
Three tills stolen in Oswaldtwistle newsagent burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the offence
Rising Bridge
Motorcyclist loses leg after serious collision at roundabout
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash in Rising Bridge
Accrington
Large kitchen fire ravages converted farm building in Accrington
Firefighters were called to Sandy Lane just after midnight on Monday
Great Harwood
Arsonists set fire to caravan with gas cylinder inside
Fire crews were called to Heys Lane in Great Harwood
Accrington and Rossendale College
JAILED: Uninsured and unlicensed driver who led police on chase through Hyndburn
David Osbaldeston, 23, reached speeds of 60mph in 20mph residential areas
Accrington
Tributes paid to former Observer photographer Garth Dawson
Garth passed away at his home on Wednesday aged 92
Accrington Victoria Hospital
Walk-in centre at Accrington Victoria WILL close in March
Patient representative Russ McLean,said he was ‘horrified’ at the decision
Accrington Stanley fans filmed fighting at Leyton Orient as ugly scenes break out in away end
Security, stewards and police were forced to separate the fans at Brisbane Road
Accrington
Town counting down to Dickensian Christmas festival
Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the Warner Street spectacular
Clayton-le-Moors
GALLERY: Big turnout for Clayton-le-Moors Christmas lights switch-on
Hundreds of people gathered at Barnes Square
Accrington
Take a look back at events of years gone by
This week's time-trip shines a spotlight on carnival fun, a church barbecue and charity wear
Hyndburn
Met Office issue snow warning with blizzards set to hit Hyndburn
Forecasters say blizzards and snow showers will severely reduce visibility on the roads and the strong possibility of lightning could also lead to the phenomenon known as 'thunder-snow'
Accrington
New children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
Accrington
Police appeal for wanted Accrington man
Connor Dewhurst is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary
The biggest selling cars in Britain
What were the trend-setters last year?
Oswaldtwistle
Two men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
Our critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FC
Accrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat
FA Cup
Bell urges Stanley to translate cup scoring form into league points
The Reds turn their attentions to League Two this weekend after reaching the FA Cup third round
Accrington Stanley FC
'We were victims of footballing theft' - Stanley manager
John Coleman was seething after Tuesday's controversial defeat at Hartlepool
Fabrice Muamba
Stanley club doctor wins Fabrice Muamba football medicine award
Joyce Watson was delighted to receive the award from Muamba in person
Accrington
New children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
Oswaldtwistle
Two men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
Oswaldtwistle
School and theatre group add tributes to 'bright, thoughtful and caring' Megan Lee
Megan, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway
Oswaldtwistle
Parents mourn 'Our Princess' after girl dies from severe allergic reaction after takeaway
Police are investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old St Christopher's pupil Megan Lee on New Year's Day
Accrington and Rossendale College
Accrington and Rossendale College set to merge with Burnley College
The merger will come into effect in May
