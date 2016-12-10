accrington
Oswaldtwistle
Knife-threat robber raids Oswaldtwistle off licence
Police have released CCTV after the robbery at Bargain Booze
Clayton-le-Moors
GALLERY: Hyndburn pub celebrates 1st birthday
Stuart and Melanie Blackledge have turned around The Hyndburn Restaurant & Bar since taking over last year
Oswaldtwistle
JAILED: Heartless burglary who stole computer equipment from specialist school
Cy Holt raided White Ash School in Oswaldtwistle for iPads and cash
Coronation Street
Celebrity deaths in 2016: Famous faces who have died this year including Carrie Fisher, Prince and David Bowie
A list of some of the celebrities, actors, musicians, writers and famous faces who died in 2016
Accrington
Singer Tara Apostoloss-Boyarin had brain bleed - inquest
Popular Tara, from Clayton-le-Moors, died in August
Accrington
Take a look back at events of years gone by
This week's time-trip shines a spotlight on carnival fun, a church barbecue and charity wear
Accrington
Is your Kodi box illegal? You could find yourself in trouble for using it under these circumstances
You may have got a Kodi box under the Christmas tree - but there are grey areas when it comes to what you watch when it comes to the law
Accrington and Rossendale College
JAILED: Uninsured and unlicensed driver who led police on chase through Hyndburn
David Osbaldeston, 23, reached speeds of 60mph in 20mph residential areas
Accrington
Tributes paid to former Observer photographer Garth Dawson
Garth passed away at his home on Wednesday aged 92
Accrington Victoria Hospital
Walk-in centre at Accrington Victoria WILL close in March
Patient representative Russ McLean,said he was ‘horrified’ at the decision
Accrington Stanley fans filmed fighting at Leyton Orient as ugly scenes break out in away end
Security, stewards and police were forced to separate the fans at Brisbane Road
Accrington
Town counting down to Dickensian Christmas festival
Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the Warner Street spectacular
Clayton-le-Moors
GALLERY: Big turnout for Clayton-le-Moors Christmas lights switch-on
Hundreds of people gathered at Barnes Square
Accrington
Take a look back at events of years gone by
This week's time-trip shines a spotlight on carnival fun, a church barbecue and charity wear
Accrington Stanley FC
Accrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat
FA Cup
Bell urges Stanley to translate cup scoring form into league points
The Reds turn their attentions to League Two this weekend after reaching the FA Cup third round
Accrington Stanley FC
'We were victims of footballing theft' - Stanley manager
John Coleman was seething after Tuesday's controversial defeat at Hartlepool
Fabrice Muamba
Stanley club doctor wins Fabrice Muamba football medicine award
Joyce Watson was delighted to receive the award from Muamba in person
Accrington Stanley FC
Coleman not surprised as Stanley turn the FA Cup tables
Jordan Clark earned the Reds a second round tie at Woking with the winner at League One Bradford
Accrington and Rossendale College
Accrington and Rossendale College set to merge with Burnley College
The merger will come into effect in May
Norden High School
PICTURES: Young bakers go head to head in team competition
Eight primary schools are involved in the Bake Off at Norden High School
Accrington
Accrington youth charity celebrating £480k lottery boost
YNOT Aspire has cut first time entrants to the criminal justice system by three-quarters
Great Harwood
Tributes paid to Great Harwood 'stalwart' Alan Whalley
Alan founded the town's Community Action Group and served as a Rotarian for over 40 years
Accrington
Gallery: Borough pays tribute to fallen on Remembrance Sunday
Thousands lined the streets of Hyndburn for events
