Load mobile navigation
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
HyndburnMet Office issue snow warning with blizzards set to hit Hyndburn
Forecasters say blizzards and snow showers will severely reduce visibility on the roads and the strong possibility of lightning could also lead to the phenomenon known as 'thunder-snow'
OswaldtwistleThree tills stolen in Oswaldtwistle newsagent burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the offence
Rising BridgeMotorcyclist loses leg after serious collision at roundabout
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash in Rising Bridge
AccringtonLarge kitchen fire ravages converted farm building in Accrington
Firefighters were called to Sandy Lane just after midnight on Monday
Great HarwoodArsonists set fire to caravan with gas cylinder inside
Fire crews were called to Heys Lane in Great Harwood
AccringtonTake a look back at events of years gone by
This week's time-trip shines a spotlight on carnival fun, a church barbecue and charity wear

News

HyndburnMet Office issue snow warning with blizzards set to hit Hyndburn
Forecasters say blizzards and snow showers will severely reduce visibility on the roads and the strong possibility of lightning could also lead to the phenomenon known as 'thunder-snow'
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
AccringtonPolice appeal for wanted Accrington man
Connor Dewhurst is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary
Motoring NewsThe biggest selling cars in Britain
What were the trend-setters last year?
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence

Sport

SportOur critics not seeing bigger picture - Stanley boss Coleman
The Accrington manager believes the Reds are not getting the results they merit
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington Stanley's problems 'critical' says John Coleman
The Reds are hovering above the drop zone after their latest defeat
FA CupBell urges Stanley to translate cup scoring form into league points
The Reds turn their attentions to League Two this weekend after reaching the FA Cup third round
Accrington Stanley FC'We were victims of footballing theft' - Stanley manager
John Coleman was seething after Tuesday's controversial defeat at Hartlepool
Fabrice MuambaStanley club doctor wins Fabrice Muamba football medicine award
Joyce Watson was delighted to receive the award from Muamba in person

Education

AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
OswaldtwistleSchool and theatre group add tributes to 'bright, thoughtful and caring' Megan Lee
Megan, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway
OswaldtwistleParents mourn 'Our Princess' after girl dies from severe allergic reaction after takeaway
Police are investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old St Christopher's pupil Megan Lee on New Year's Day
Accrington and Rossendale CollegeAccrington and Rossendale College set to merge with Burnley College
The merger will come into effect in May
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
Rising BridgeMotorcyclist loses leg after serious collision at roundabout
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash in Rising Bridge
OswaldtwistleThree tills stolen in Oswaldtwistle newsagent burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the offence
OswaldtwistleParents mourn 'Our Princess' after girl dies from severe allergic reaction after takeaway
Police are investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old St Christopher's pupil Megan Lee on New Year's Day
AccringtonPolice appeal for wanted Accrington man
Connor Dewhurst is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
AccringtonPolice appeal for wanted Accrington man
Connor Dewhurst is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
OswaldtwistleThree tills stolen in Oswaldtwistle newsagent burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the offence
Rising BridgeMotorcyclist loses leg after serious collision at roundabout
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash in Rising Bridge
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
Rising BridgeMotorcyclist loses leg after serious collision at roundabout
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash in Rising Bridge
OswaldtwistleThree tills stolen in Oswaldtwistle newsagent burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the offence
OswaldtwistleParents mourn 'Our Princess' after girl dies from severe allergic reaction after takeaway
Police are investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old St Christopher's pupil Megan Lee on New Year's Day
AccringtonPolice appeal for wanted Accrington man
Connor Dewhurst is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary
HyndburnMet Office issue snow warning with blizzards set to hit Hyndburn
Forecasters say blizzards and snow showers will severely reduce visibility on the roads and the strong possibility of lightning could also lead to the phenomenon known as 'thunder-snow'
AccringtonNew children's 'soft play' area to open at Hyndburn Leisure Centre
But the initiative will see half of the sports hall's eight playing courts lost
AccringtonPolice appeal for wanted Accrington man
Connor Dewhurst is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary
OswaldtwistleTwo men arrested after death of Megan Lee, 15, from suspected allergic reaction after takeaway
The men, from Rossendale and Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence
OswaldtwistleThree tills stolen in Oswaldtwistle newsagent burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the offence
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay