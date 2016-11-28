Accrington toy appeal needs your donations

Volunteers who provide Christmas gifts for children in need say they may need more donations this year due to the effect of benefit cuts.

Community organisation the Accrington Lions annual Toy Appeal provided presents for more than 180 children last year but say the number is likely to be higher this time.

May Edmundson, the group’s welfare co-ordinator, says they need toys and games for children of all ages up to 17 but are especially in need of those for older boys.

She said: “We’re expecting more people to be referred to us this year as a lot of benefits have been sanctioned. It’s quite common for families of four or five children to be referred to us and we need more stuff for boys aged 11 and over.

“If anyone is upgrading their games console or has one in the loft they haven’t used, or any technology, we’d be really grateful.

“It’s a throwaway society and that’s such a shame if people aren’t using things we can recycle.”

The organisation helps people from many different backgrounds who are experiencing financial difficulties.

Parents are referred to the group and invited to go along and choose a gift for their child as well as games and stocking fillers. May said: “People come from all walks of life and they don’t want to ask us for help but it’s through no fault of their own.

“Someone came to us last year who’d just split up with her partner.

“She was in tears when she was given a bike and sent us photos of her son on it afterwards.”

She added: “Getting the presents makes a massive difference. Imagine a child who’s been good all year and then doesn’t understand why Father Christmas hasn’t come.”

This year’s collection points are: the Accrington Market Hall office; Pampered Pets on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle; Community Solutions at Gatty Park, Church; The Globe Centre in Accrington; The Roebuck Inn in Rishton; and Sparth House on Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors. They will be open from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday and the deadline is Thursday, December 8.

Anyone wishing to arrange a collection outside these times or who genuinely needs the group’s help can contact the Lions free on 0845 8337386 or May on 07806 093068, through Facebook or at accrington.lions@yahoo.co.uk.