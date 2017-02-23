Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub could have its licence revoked after complaints over ‘late-night, anti-social’ behaviour.

The Walmsley Arms in Great Harwood is subject to a premises review after an application was made to Hyndburn Council – and will go before the licensing committee on Monday, March 6.

The grounds for review for the Queen Street pub – submitted by a concerned resident – cite fighting, arguments, drinking and consumption of illegal substances directly outside the pub – but pub bosses said the complaints have been taken out of context.

If the licensing committee considers there is a need to take action it can choose to restrict the opening hours, remove the designated premises supervisor, suspend the licence for three months or revoke it entirely.

Jane Ellis, executive director of legal and democratic services, said: “The grounds for review are that the licensing objectives relating to the prevention of public nuisance, crime and disorder have not been promoted at the above-mentioned premises evidenced by breaches of licence conditions.”

Three letters of support for the venue have also been submitted. The council approved the extension of opening hours at the pub from 2.30am to 4.30am in July last year. The pub is currently the subject of two noise abatement notices served in November 2016 and is being monitored by the council’s environmental health department.

The fire service has also raised concerns over the fire and chemical risk of foam parties at the pub.

The report also references that police were called tn February 5 to reports of a ‘street brawl’ outside it in the early hours of the morning.

There were no arrests. In a statement Jason Middleton, licensing sergeant at East Division, said: “The main police concern is that there appears to be no control of management of patrons at the front of the premises, particularly at the weekend after midnight, which is resulting in alcohol-related anti-social behaviour, on-street drinking and also noise issues, all of which undermine the licensing objectives.”

John Yeoman, premises supervisor for the pub, said the complaints were not a ‘true representation’ of the venue.

He said: “It’s been taken out of context 90 per cent of the time, and when the evidence is presented to the hearing it will be quite obvious what kind of pub it is.

“It’s very different to what’s in the premises representation.”