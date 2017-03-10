Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Connor Bruce Regan, 24, of Henry Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by three months if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Paul Heath Couldwell, 26, of Haywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a

public place. He was fined £100.

Aleric George McKee, 22, of Sparth Avenue, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, using a car without insurance, driving without a licence and possessing a samurai sword in a public place without lawful authority. He was jailed for 20 weeks and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Matthew James McNamara, 31, of Margaret Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and common assault. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £500 compensation and pay £85 costs.

Michael Diggle, 21, of Bradford Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £8.70 compensation.

Natasha Qurratulain Usman, 35, of Steiner Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Daniel John Beardmore, 20, of James Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Tracy Charleston, 48, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to stealing a handbag. He was given an 11-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

David Yates, 31, of Trinity Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Andrzej Laskowski, 62, of Coppice Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Cases heard at Preston Magistrates Court:

John Crabtree, 64, of Edgar Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting. He was jailed for 42 days.