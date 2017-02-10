Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Elliot Lee Boothman, 21, of Hornby Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given an eight-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
- Carl Stuart Taylor, 34, of Lord Street, Rishton, was found guilty of having articles for use in the course of or in connection with theft, and pleaded guilty to failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months with an 18-week curfew and ordered to pay £250 costs.
- Keiran Paul Rosenthal, 26, of Whetstone Hill Road, Oldham, pleaded guilty to committing fraud by false representation in Accrington and Blackburn and possessing a bank card in Accrington for use in connection with fraud. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Michael Steven Currie, 33, of Curlew Close, Accrington, was found guilty of causing harassment, alarm or distress and driving while disqualified. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £620 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.
- Gary Andrew Thomas Farrell, 43, of Manchester Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £100 costs.
- Aisha Ayub, 24, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of parking a car and failing to pay the appropriate charges. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 costs.
- Debbie Hargreaves, 31, of Slaidburn Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
- Stephen Paul Lord, 34, of Robert Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
- John Andrew Sultana, 38, of Whittlewood Drive, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of parking a car on part of a railway against the instructions of the railway operator. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 costs.
- Thomas Owen McKee, 24, of Sparth Avenue, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 15-week curfew requirement.
- Azeem Jordon Pervaiz, 22, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 costs.
- Dorota Lukowska, 34, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 costs.
- David James Mark Ackers, 30, of Hermitage Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and harassment, while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Dianne Julie Holmes, 56, of Manchester Road, Baxenden, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Her order was varied to include a two-month curfew requirement.