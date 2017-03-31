Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dig out your satin slacks, luminous leg warmers and neon-coloured ra-ra skirts . . . the 1980s are coming back to Accrington.

Business owners on Warner Street are calling on fun-loving residents to be part of a ‘totally rad’ attempt to smash a wacky world record for the most people performing disco classic ‘Oops Upside Your Head’.

Between 500 and 600 people will form a human chain and strut their stuff to The Gap Band’s classic hit in the grounds of St James’ Church in Accrington town centre.

It will take place on the day of this year’s Accrington Food Festival and help raise money for the Mayoral Charity Fund.

Evonne Harwood, the event organiser and owner of Warner Street’s Pink Magpie Emporium, says: “We’re hoping for as many people to sign up via our Facebook page as possible.

“It would be extra special to see people dressed up in 1980s clothing - the brighter the better!”

Both Evonne and Mr Enticott have appeared on a special video produced by food festival organiser Scott Dawson Advertising to promote the world- record attempt. It also features Accrington and Rossendale College festival sponsor Karen Bracewell and Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson.

The Rev Ian Enticott, of St James’ Church, said: “This will be the first time we’ll have had so many people trying to do co-ordinated dancing.

“If you watch the social media video you will have a great laugh at our attempts. But you can probably do much better - so come along on the day and help us to break this world record.”

The world record attempt will begin at 3pm on June 3.

Last year’s food festival attracted a record 14,000 visitors and organisers are aiming for this year’s family fun event to be even ‘bigger and better’.