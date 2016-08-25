How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Accrington Academy celebrating 'individual successes' at GCSE

Principal Andy O'Brien said everyone had 'worked extremely hard to achieve these results'

VIEW GALLERY

Students at Accrington Academy are celebrating ‘excellent individual successes’ in this year’s GCSE exam results.

It comes off the back of a successful set of A Levels last week, which saw a rise in the number of top grades gained by the academy’s Year 13s, with 19 per cent of A Level entries awarded A* or A.

Students celebrating particular successes at GCSE include:

Anisha Bi: six A grades and five A* grades;

Francesca Martino: three A* grades, seven A grades and one B grade;

Marney Dawson: four A* grades, five A grades and two B grades;

Amy Penny: five A* grades and seven A grades;

Inayah Ali: two A* grades, eight A grades and one B grade;

Ali Khan: two A* grades, seven A grades and one B grade.

Harry Pickering

Harry Pickering: three A’s and two A*’s

Andy O’Brien, Principal of Accrington Academy, said: “I am very pleased for all our students celebrating their results today, which consolidate our increase from last year.

“There have been some excellent individual successes and I know that every one of them has worked extremely hard to achieve these results.

“I would also like to thank staff, who have played a crucial part in ensuring the success of our students and who I’m sure will join me in wishing everyone well for the future.

Accrington Academy Principal Andy O'Brien.

“In particular, we look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September, who will join us at our growing, rapidly improving Sixth Form.”

Hyndburn schools' GCSE results by pupil

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Accrington defendants up before the courts

Our column from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates

Previous Articles

Mum's gratitude to 'guardian angel' daughter who has cared for her since she was six

Paiton Harrison, from Accrington, has been recognised with a Pride of Accrington Lions Youth Award

Related Tags

Organisations
Accrington Academy
Places
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Great Harwood
    Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'
  2. Local News
    Site of former Marks and Spencer on the market
  3. Accrington
    Police issue appeal after Accrington house burglary
  4. Accrington
    Hyndburn schools' GCSE results by pupil
  5. Facebook
    Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week

Most Read

  1. Great Harwood
    Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'
  2. Local News
    Site of former Marks and Spencer on the market
  3. Accrington
    Police issue appeal after Accrington house burglary
  4. Accrington
    Hyndburn schools' GCSE results by pupil
  5. Facebook
    Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist