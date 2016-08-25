Accrington Academy celebrating 'individual successes' at GCSE

Students at Accrington Academy are celebrating ‘excellent individual successes’ in this year’s GCSE exam results.

It comes off the back of a successful set of A Levels last week, which saw a rise in the number of top grades gained by the academy’s Year 13s, with 19 per cent of A Level entries awarded A* or A.

Students celebrating particular successes at GCSE include:

Anisha Bi: six A grades and five A* grades;

Francesca Martino: three A* grades, seven A grades and one B grade;

Marney Dawson: four A* grades, five A grades and two B grades;

Amy Penny: five A* grades and seven A grades;

Inayah Ali: two A* grades, eight A grades and one B grade;

Ali Khan: two A* grades, seven A grades and one B grade.

Harry Pickering

Harry Pickering: three A’s and two A*’s

Andy O’Brien, Principal of Accrington Academy, said: “I am very pleased for all our students celebrating their results today, which consolidate our increase from last year.

“There have been some excellent individual successes and I know that every one of them has worked extremely hard to achieve these results.

“I would also like to thank staff, who have played a crucial part in ensuring the success of our students and who I’m sure will join me in wishing everyone well for the future.

Accrington Academy Principal Andy O'Brien.

“In particular, we look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September, who will join us at our growing, rapidly improving Sixth Form.”

