Accrington swimming pool and apartments development on track

Planners will decide on the scheme at the former Cannon Street Baptist Church

The disused Cannon Street Baptist Church in Accrington

Plans to turn a disused town centre church into apartments with a swimming pool are on track for approval.

Under the scheme, the former Cannon Street Baptist Church in Accrington would be converted into one four-bed and nine two-bed apartments with another one nine-bed home and a swimming pool and storage space in the basement.

Council planning officers have recommended that the proposals, which were revealed back in July , should be approved, despite not reaching an agreement with the applicant to pay £6,482 towards council parks and open spaces.

A council report said: “On balance however, the development would facilitate the enhancement of the conservation area and help to secure the future of a listed building which is currently in disrepair. “It would also help to bring people into the town for accommodation which would be of a high standard and is not provided readily elsewhere in the town centre.”

Applicant Miss I Enyi said it would cater for young professionals and couples and the site will be developed in two years. A decision will be made by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, September 21.

