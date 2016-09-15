Accrington swimming pool and apartments development on track

Plans to turn a disused town centre church into apartments with a swimming pool are on track for approval.

Under the scheme, the former Cannon Street Baptist Church in Accrington would be converted into one four-bed and nine two-bed apartments with another one nine-bed home and a swimming pool and storage space in the basement.

Council planning officers have recommended that the proposals, which were revealed back in July , should be approved, despite not reaching an agreement with the applicant to pay £6,482 towards council parks and open spaces.

A council report said: “On balance however, the development would facilitate the enhancement of the conservation area and help to secure the future of a listed building which is currently in disrepair. “It would also help to bring people into the town for accommodation which would be of a high standard and is not provided readily elsewhere in the town centre.”

Applicant Miss I Enyi said it would cater for young professionals and couples and the site will be developed in two years. A decision will be made by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, September 21.