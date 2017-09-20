Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high tech audiovisual system installed at Accrington Crematorium means that family and friends around the globe can now watch a live stream of services held there via webcast.

The music system has also been upgraded with more than 50,000 music choices on offer and a new visual tribute system has been installed, so that photos can be displayed during the service, offering relatives more choice when celebrating a loved one’s life.

Family members now living in Canada, America and Australia have been able to watch a family service at Accrington Crematorium over the last couple of months via webcast, meaning that even families living apart can all be together for funerals.

Coun Ken Moss, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for cemeteries and crematoria, said: “The feedback so far from families who have used webcasting and visual tribute facilities has been very positive.

“It also allows the celebration of their loved one’s life to be shared by friends and family across the globe via the internet, a real comfort to those who can’t make it in person.”