Accrington defendants up before the courts

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Lucas Jack Botterill, 25, of Shadsworth Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to theft of power tools in Accrington. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Peter Winkley, 55, of Cliff Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a car without insurance. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Graham Monk, 58, of Birtwistle Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £1,200, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 25 months, reduced by 25 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Carol Ann Burke, 69, of Westwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. She was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Dorel Slavu, 25, of Blackburn Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was fined £150, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

John Vincent Walsh, 49, of Water Street, Accrington, was found guilty of criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Paul Emsley, 49, of Hood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being a sex offender and failing to comply with the notification requirements. He was given a 12-month community order with a four-week curfew, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Rachael Elizabeth Crawshaw, 41, of Spring Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a six-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Kim Ashton, 55, of Dryden Street, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Jillian Clarke, 40, of Spencer Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

David Evans, 37, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Simon James Gowers, 45, of Commercial Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to using a television without a licence. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £120 costs.