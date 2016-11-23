Accrington defendants up before the courts

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Joanne Nield, 43, of Nuttall Street Mews, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and while subject to a suspended sentence order. She was jailed for 40 weeks.

Abubakir Iqbal, 26, of Countess Street, Accrington, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay £750 costs.

Sudaqat Ali, 34, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £145 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Jade Pearson, 27, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £145 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Kevin Barry McGuigan, 35, of Fairclough Road, Accrington, has been jailed for 28 days in default after failing to pay a £750.96 fine.

Scott Fitzpatrick, 37, of Worsley Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Bernard Fennell, 32, of West Crescent, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £405, ordered to pay £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Wayne Michael Nix, 43, of Heaton Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Boots in Accrington and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Rhys Timperley, 20, of Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a six-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Adil Khan, 28, of Park Road, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to given information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £150 costs and given six points on his driving licence.