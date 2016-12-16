Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Ashley James Taylor, 30, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the Broadway Public House in Accrington and breaching the peace. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £225 compensation and bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.
- Michaela Reeves, 26, of Blackpool Street, Church, was found guilty in her absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.30 compensation and £150 costs.
- Sharon Cunliffe, 52, of Dowry Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.
- Kasar Shazad, 44, of Lewis Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £225, ordered to pay £125 costs and given three points on his driving licence.
- Shahid Mahmood, 28, of Persia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Anthony Mullen, 44, of Mayfield Gardens, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,094 compensation.
- Keith Frederick Gildart, 38, of Stanley Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
- Winston Massue, 30, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs.
- Daniel Ward, 25, of James Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to having a machete in a public place without lawful authority, driving without a licence, using a car without insurance and driving a car while a child passenger was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with regulations. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and given eight points on his driving licence.
- Sudaqat Ali, 34, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to common assault. He was given an 18-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.
- Scott Pettit, 42, of Lodge Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given an 18-month community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 costs.
- Donna Maria Wilson, 43, of Wesley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice relating to removal of refuse. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £140 costs.
- Mark Anthony Hartley, 30, of The Cooperage, Oswaldtwistle, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
- Gareth Howarth, 30, of Rutland Close, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty of two counts of criminal damage and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a three-month curfew requirement, and ordered to pay £400 compensation.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Dianne Julie Holmes, 56, of Manchester Road, Baxenden, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Her order was varied to include a three-week curfew requirement.
- Adil Hussain, 22, of Empress Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour intending to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress, and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was fined £175 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Angela Roberts, 54, of Mallard Place, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so as part of an investigation. She was fined £180, ordered to pay £85 costs and given 10 points on her driving licence.
- Mark Ellis, 20, of Empress Street, Accrington, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he
was ordered to pay £50 costs.
- Zaian Ahmed, 22, of St Huberts Street, Great Harwood, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 25 hours’ unpaid work.
- Anastasia Dearden, 21, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Her order was varied to include an extra three-day rehabilitation activity requirement.