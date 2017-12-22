Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

John Crabtree, 64, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of shoplifting and one count of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 70-day jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, and ordered to pay £34.98 compensation.

Nazam Hussain, 35, of Monk Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and given a 12-month restraining order.

Ritchie Gardner, 24, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paula Marie Nicholson, 38, of Washington Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to seven counts of shoplifting and two counts of fraud. She was jailed for eight weeks.

Kevin Edward O’Brien, 29, of Bridge Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order. His order was varied to include a 94-day curfew requirement.

Ross Kevin Byrne, 26, of Spring Hill Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge order.

Stephen David Wilkinson, 38, of Grove Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Philip Andrew Jubb, 61, of Victoria Street, Radcliffe, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rising Bridge. He was fined £180, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Stephen Smith, 29, of Mark Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. He was given a four-month conditional discharge order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Sean Anthony Boyle, 59, of Cog Lane, Burnley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis having been suspected of driving a vehicle in Accrington. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Samuel Magee, 21, of Seathwaite, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 20 hours unpaid work.

Lynda Jackson, 53, of Cleveleys Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Church. She was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Amanda Baxter, 24, of Aberdare Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive or indecent message over a public electronic communications network in Accrington and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision requirement, a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £145 costs.

Case heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Sikander Hussain, 37, of Sussex Drive, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Rishton and using a car without a test certificate. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 and disqualified from driving for six months.