Accrington man, 19, suffers serious head injuries after motorbike crash

Police and paramedics were called to Blackburn Road in Church last night

Blackburn Road in Church, Accrington. Picture from Google Maps.

A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious head and shoulder injuries after coming off his motorbike.

Police and paramedics were called to Blackburn Road in Church near William Blythe chemical works at 7.55pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Officers said a 19-year-old man from Accrington was travelling along the road on a Honda motorcycle when it is believed to have lost control on a right hand bend.

No other vehicles were involved.

He was taken by ambulance to Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering head injuries, a broken cheekbone, a broken shoulder and a broken bone in his back.

His injuries are described as ‘serious, but not life threatening’.

The road was closed for three and a half hours for a full examination of the scene.

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal for witness and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1263 of October 5.

PS Tracey Ward of the Road Policing Unit said: “This collision has left a young man with serious injuries are we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact us.”

