A mum has spoken of the amazing moment she gave birth in the back of a TAXI on her way to hospital.

Heavily pregnant Lorren Hall and her partner Jonny Poole, from Accrington, had just got onto the bypass near Huncoat when her waters suddenly broke.

Within a minute she had gave birth to baby Laycie to the amazement of both the couple and unsuspecting taxi driver

David Allen.

Lorren, 31, told the Observer: “We had just got onto the bypass when I said to Jonny ‘I need to push’. He said ‘no you can’t’ but I told him ‘I am’. Literally one push and she was out.

“I know she’s my fourth child but I didn’t expect her to be that quick.

“When I knew she was coming I just laughed. I didn’t know what else to do.

“It’s definitely not the way I was planning to have her. They said they will probably have to put that on the birth certificate as she wasn’t born at a hospital.”

Laycie was born at 2.38pm on Tuesday, May 2, weighing 7lbs 10z and, after being checked over at Burnley General Hospital, is now back at home with her older siblings Ava, aged five, and brothers Macen, three, and Conor, two.

Former Hollins pupil Lorren said: “I’m just really happy looking back now that nothing went wrong.

“I mean we were in the middle of a motorway in a taxi.

“I had a couple of of horrible contractions but I was only going to the hospital for pain relief. I didn’t think I was ready to have her.

“I must have been more ahead than I thought. She was due on May 4 so it was only a couple of days.”

Jonny, 29, who works at Exertis, said: “I was in sheer panic. I was still panicking two hours later.”

Taxi driver David Allen said he has ‘never seen anything like it’.

The 49-year-old, from Accrington, who works for Central Taxis, said: “As soon as I got onto the by-pass she started giving birth and by the time I got to the bottom of the by-pass the baby was out.

“It all happened very quickly.

“It’s not something that happens every day. I’ve been a taxi driver for 13 years and never come across this before.

“I’m not trained to deal with anything like that. I was properly gobsmacked.

“I was very scared. Obviously I don’t know anything about babies giving birth.”