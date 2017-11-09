Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shocked mother has paid tribute to her ‘wonderful’ daughter who died in a car crash on her way to work, aged just 21.

Gail Kirby, 44, from Accrington, has spoken of her shock and devastation after the painful loss of her daughter Holly Carter.

Holly was on her way to her job at McDonald’s at Darwen Services, when the tragedy occurred shortly before 6am on October 26.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, where her white Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a tree near the Bentley Wood Farm pub in Hapton.

Gail said: “I’m devastated, obviously. Holly was a lovely girl, really pleasant and happy all of the time.

“She was full of fun and a really playful character - whenever she took her younger sister, Bethany, to the park, she’d go on the swings with her and things like that.”

Gail, who was living with her daughter on Sprucewood Close in Accrington, said Holly was herself a dedicated mother and spending time with her son was one of her favourite things to do.

She said: “Holly was a natural - she was a fantastic mother, who thought the world of her son.

“She became determined to find a job and make a career for herself. She’d just been promoted at work too.”

Gail said that Holly, who grew up in the Darwen area and went to St Bede’s high school in Blackburn, was an outgoing and sociable person who always had fun from a very young age.

She said: “She modelled for a ballet shop when she was young, she had an ideal childhood and a good life.

“She was a friend to everyone who knew her. She had such a pleasant loving personality.

“She will be sadly missed by her grandparents, stepdad, aunties and uncles and her work colleagues.”

Holly also leaves her partner Brian and her step-father Anthony, her brother Daniel, and sister Bethany.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information into the collision.

Sgt Lee Harris said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the woman involved and her family at this time.

“If you saw the vehicle involved before the incident, or saw what happened, please call us.

“Call 101 quoting log reference 0197 of October 26.” An inquest into Holly’s death is due to opened at the coroner’s office in Preston.