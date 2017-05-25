Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn residents are invited to a peace vigil this evening in the grounds of St James Church in Accrington.

The community will come together to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack and show their support for all those affected.

Faith, council and civic leaders will be in attendance from 7.30pm on Thursday and everyone is welcome to attend to remember the victims, those who have lost loved ones and show that we stand with Manchester at this terrible time.

A book of condolence was also due to open on Thursday in the town hall for people to pay their respects.

It comes after a vigil in Great Harwood yesterday was attended by hundreds of people.

Community leaders from the borough this week sent their messages of goodwill to the city of Manchester, while Tuesday saw campaigning for the June 8 general election halted out of respect for victims.

Hyndburn council leader Coun Miles Parkinson said everyone was “shocked and extremely saddened”.

He said: “Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families and everyone touched by these terrible events. Manchester is right next door, it’s so close to home, we feel Manchester’s loss and pain so keenly and we stand together with them.”

Hyndburn’s Conservative leader Coun Tony Dobson said: “Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with everyone affected by this terrible attack, our thoughts are with them and all the people of Manchester at this sad time.”

Coun Paul Thompson, leader of Hyndburn’s UK Independence Group, said: “We’re so saddened and deeply shocked by these terrible events and our thoughts go to those who have lost their lives, to their families and all who are touched by this tragedy.”

Hafiz Abdul Saeed, Head Imam of Raza Masjid Mosque on Grimshaw Street, Accrington, said: “Our deepest condolences go to all in Manchester who have been affected by this terrible attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and friends, our hearts go out to them.”

In a joint statement Anglican bishops The Rt Rev Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn; the Rt Rev Geoff Pearson, Bishop of Lancaster and the Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, echoed those sentiments.

They added: “We are shocked and appalled. To target an event attended by so many children and young people is barbaric beyond words or belief.”

Three Haslingden High School pupils were hospitalised with shrapnel injuries after they were caught in the Manchester Arena explosion.

A total of 32 students from the school had attended the venue separately with either family members or as groups of friends.

Headteacher Mark Jackson said two of the children have been discharged from hospital and the other is still believed to be receiving treatment.

He said they are not ‘life threatening or life-changing injuries’ and that they will ‘hopefully make a full recovery’.

He said: “It’s a very worrying time. It could have been a lot worse. I think they were all hurt by shrapnel and they were close to the explosion.

“What some of the children have gone through is absolutely horrendous.

“It will stay with them forever. It’s a very traumatic experience.

“The children that have been injured we hope will make full recoveries. They are not life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“Nobody has lost a limb or anything like that but they are incredibly painful.”

Mr Jackson said they are now offering support to pupils, parents and staff at the school.

Our sister paper the Manchester Evening News is running an appeal in aid of the victims of the attack and their families, which has already topped £1 million. You can donate here .

Were you or one of your loved ones at the concert? Contact our team on 0161 211 2977 or accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.