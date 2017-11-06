Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub duty manager is wanted by police in connection with an £8,500 theft from a safe.

Police said that Phil Barlow is alleged to have stolen £8,500 from the safe at The Commercial Hotel on Church Street in Accrington on October 30 before fleeing the scene.

Officers are investigating reports that the 52-year-old may have travelled to Thailand.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.30pm on October 30 to reports of a theft at The Commercial pub in Accrington.

“It is alleged that a duty manager has taken around £8,500 from the safe and made off from the scene.

“We have received phone calls saying that might have gone to Bangkok in Thailand and that is something that’s being investigated.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 791 of October 30 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Wetherspoons declined to comment when contacted by the Observer.