A town centre bank branch will be closed for more than three weeks for refurbishment works.

The Santander branch on Union Street in Accrington closed on Saturday, May 27 and will re-open on Tuesday, June 20.

Bosses said further works will still be carried out and will not be fully completed until mid-July.

A company spokesperson said: “This refurbishment is part of a programme across our branch network bringing new, modern design and technology together to help provide better customer service.

“Included in the design will be new digital ATMs, a large digital display focus wall as well as digital workstations with tablets for online banking.

“We will also retain counters and provide private meeting room space for customers if required.”

Customers in Hyndburn are being advised to use nearby branches on Manchester Road in Haslingden, King William Street in Blackburn and St James’s Street in Burnley.

A poster displayed in the Accrington branch window said: “We are going to make some improvements, so we need to close temporarily from 27 May to 20 June. Sorry for any inconvenience.”