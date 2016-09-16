Accrington school issues meningitis warning after pupil falls ill

A school has issued a health warning to parents after a pupil was reported to have a suspected infection which can cause meningitis or septicaemia.

St Christopher’s High School in Accrington said they have been informed by Public Health England (PHE) that a student could have the meningococcal disease.

Headteacher Richard Jones said they have been reassured by the health organisation that where there is a single case of the illness in a school then other children and staff are at ‘no greater risk of getting meningitis than the rest of the population’.

In a letter to parents, he said: “We have been advised by Public Health Englandthat a child who attends this school has recently been reported as having suspected meningococcal disease.

“This is an infection with the germ that can cause meningitis or septicaemia (blood poisoning).

“I realise that you may be concerned about this, but I have been reassured by Public Health England that when there is a single case of illness in a school, other children and staff are at no greater risk of getting meningitis than the rest of the population and they do not need antibiotics or vaccination.

“If your child is well they should attend school as usual.

“The germ that causes meningococcal disease is often found in our throats. It causes no symptoms at all in most people, but a few people become ill when they pick up the germ.”

According to PHE symptoms of meningitis or septicaemia may include: severe headaches, neck stiffness, fever, vomiting, drowsiness or confusion, discomfort from bright light, limb joint or muscle pain, and a rash which does not go pale when pressed.”

Mr Jones added: “It is important that you are always vigilant, and if anyone becomes ill with symptoms of meningitis or septicaemia you should get urgent medical help right away.”

For more information visit the Meningitis Research Foundation website at www.meningitis.org or call 080 8800 3344, or The Meningitis Trust at www.meningitisnow.org or on 080 8801 0388.