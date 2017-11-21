Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley bosses have spoken of their frustration after the club was hit by a ‘number of break-ins’ over the last few weeks.

The latest burglary happened overnight between Monday, November 20, and Tuesday, November 21, where two leaf blowers were stolen.

David Burgess, club managing director, said damage was done to the pitch and other areas of the Wham Stadium and that it ‘hinders the everyday running of the club’.

He said: “It is so frustrating as we have worked hard on the pitch and around the ground over the last few years and it’s the actions of a few which are making life difficult for us.

“We are a community club and these people are spoiling it for everyone.

“The supporters are superb on match-days. They self-police the Fanzone and other areas of the ground, which are pristine.

“We have security cameras installed and the police have been given the footage of the break-ins and we will be increasing our security.

“Items, such as leaf blowers and food, have been stolen and this hinders the everyday running of the club.”

Lancashire Police said the latest burglary was reported at 8.15am on November 21 and no arrests have yet been made.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a burglary at Accrington Stanley football club on Livingstone Road.

“Three offenders have gained entry to the club through an entrance by the side of the sports bar and then gone into the beer bar at the Coppice terrace.

“They have gone around a few parts of the stadium and gone into one of the changing rooms and the referee’s changing room.

“They tried to take a box of wine from the beer bar but as they tried to take it out of the stadium they were not able to get it through a gate and it was left.

“One of the offenders then forced entry to a store room and stole two Stihl leaf blowers.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number ED1719549 or call Accrington Stanley on 01254 356950.