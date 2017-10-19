Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley have paid tribute to ‘popular’ 15-year-old Academy player Jordan Moseley after his sudden death.

Jordan tragically died on Tuesday, October 17.

Paying tribute to the talented young player, Academy manager Paul Lodge described him as a ‘great athlete’ who the club were watching ‘for the future’.

He added the news had come as a ‘huge shock’ to the players and staff, and counselling was being made available.

Lodge said: “Jordan was a lovely boy, he was a good player and the type of player every manager loves.

“He played on the wing, was a great athlete and a good runner. He was one we were watching for the future.

“We are all in shock and we know we will have to keep an eye on the other players, with counselling available if anyone needs it.

“Jordan was a credit to his family, he always worked hard, he was very popular and will be missed.

“All the Academy lads knew Jordan and it’s been a huge shock to the staff and the players.”

Jordan, who lived in Middleton in Manchester, had been a member of the Stanley Academy for a number of years and was a ball boy for first team matches. He was a season ticket holder at Manchester City with his dad Gary and mum Tracy.

Stanley boss John Coleman said: “We are all shocked and saddened by what has happened. You get upset about results and then something like this happens, it’s a million times worse.”

The Under-18s game against Rochdale at Nelson this Saturday is set to go ahead, with the agreement of the Academy staff and players.

In a statement the club said: “Accrington Stanley would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers for Jordan and we will pass them onto Jordan’s family.”