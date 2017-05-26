Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the family of a 12-year-old Accrington swimmer who was left hospitalised after the Manchester terror attack.

Amy Barlow, who is a member of Pioneer 79 swimming club based at Accrington Academy, had attended the Ariana Grande concert at the Arena with friends when she was hurt in the explosion.

Amy, from Helmshore, is being treated at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and on Thursday received a special visit from the Queen.

She was one of 32 Haslingden High school pupils who attended the concert with the school confirming that three students, including Amy, were left hospitalised with shrapnel injuries.

A total of 22 people lost their lives and scores of others were left injured.

Pioneer 79 leaders have now set up an online JustGiving page to support Amy and her parents Cathy and Grant.

Nearly £700 has so far been raised towards their £1,000 target.

Writing on the fundraising page, Ste Davison, head of age group swimming, said: “The reason we have decided to put this page together from Pioneer 79 ASC is after having the devastating news that one of our own swimmers has been caught up and injured during the Manchester bomb on Monday evening at the Arena, after what was meant to be an amazing night out with her friends, poor Amy has been left in hospital in Manchester.

“If anyone is willing to donate any funds to assist Amy and her family whilst she in hospital to help with car parking fees, fuel, and general stuff for Amy and her family during their stay in hospital it would be massively appreciated, just anything you can put together would be great.

“Amy is currently one of 12 children injured in hospital. All we want is are [sic] Barlow back down at the pool. Thanks to everyone in advance.”