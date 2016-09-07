Accrington Tesco store to scrap 24-hour trading

Supermarket giant Tesco has announced it is to end 24-hour trading at its Accrington store.

The Tesco Extra branch on Eagle Street is one of 30 stores nationwide which will soon stop trading around the clock.

Instead of opening for 24 hours, the Accrington store will shut from midnight to 6am and open for 18 hours instead.

Tesco bosses said the aim of the changes is to run the store ‘a little more simply while also improving our customers’ shopping trip’.

No job cuts have been announced and the company said its priority is to work with ‘all affected colleagues’ to ensure ‘wherever possible’ that they are found an alternative role within the same store or a different store.

The changes will come into effect on Monday, November 7, with the Tesco store in Rawtenstall also being reduced to 18 hours.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Across the UK we’re making some changes in a number of our stores, including our large stores in Rawtenstall and Accrington, to help us run them more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers.

“We understand this may be disruptive for some colleagues and where there have been changes to a colleague’s role we are working with them to ensure they are fully supported.”