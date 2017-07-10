Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £2 million public square in Accrington remains on track according to regeneration bosses, following concerns from business leaders.

Hyndburn council has revealed that plans for the scheme should be finalised in the next two weeks and that a contractor has been chosen for the works, which will be completed by summer 2018.

Town centre traders said they expected the work to have already started last month and claim they are hamstrung over organising future community events for the square.

Planning permission was approved in February this year for the square and events area in front of the Market Hall and Town Hall and will include features to commemorate the Accrington Pals and reflect the borough’s ‘rich industrial history’.

Shahed Mahmood, president of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, said change is needed urgently with town centre businesses ‘falling over left, right and centre’.

He said: “I’m still trying to figure out when this town square is getting started. We’ve had meetings and consultations but we were given the impression that it was going to start in June.

“We don’t know the final plans or the when it’s going to start so we can begin organising events to bring people into town.

“We also don’t know who the contractors are and if they will be able to finish on time without going over budget.

“Businesses are falling over left, right and centre. I really do hope we can get this town square built quickly.

“It won’t be the solution - I understand that - but it will be part of the solution to bring people into Accrington to start shopping.”

Coun Clare Cleary, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for the town centre, said: “We’re still aiming for the town square to be completed by the summer of 2018.

“The town square plans, which members of the Town Team and Chamber of Trade played an integral part in forming, are currently being amended to take into account planning conditions and we will share them again as soon as they are complete, in around two weeks.

“We’ve selected a contractor and as soon as we’ve agreed legal terms and entered into a contract we’ll also share those details. We’re more than happy to discuss any event ideas as there are other areas where they can take place, such as Broadway.”