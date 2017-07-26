Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alleygates could be installed around a new £15 million housing development to help reduce crime and prevent anti-social behaviour.

The six lockable gates would be placed on the alleyways of three roads in Woodnook, Accrington, and affect 93 properties.

Housing developer PlaceFirst, which has submitted the scheme to Hyndburn council for approval, said the two-metre tall steel gates would help reduce crime and restrict access to key people.

The gates would enclose the rear alleyways of 30 to 60 South Street, 54 to 86 Royds Street, and 2 to 32 Augusta Street.

Some adjoining properties on Booth Street, Hudson Street and Wilfred Street would also be affected.

PlaceFirst carried out a consultation with all 93 affected properties and received 100 per cent support from the 80 which responded.

A design and access statement sent to the council said: “The purpose of the alley gating scheme is to provide security to the rear of the adjoining properties to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“They alley does not afford any access other than to the rear of the affected properties.

“Other than for tradesman, public utility/service providers and the residents there is no reason why any other person should need to gain access through the gates.

“Residents affected by the gates will have full access into the alley and will be provided with a number for the coded locked gate.

"A daytime phone number will be identified on the gates should access be required by utility services etc.”

PlaceFirst said refuse ‘will be collected as normal’ because the council refuse team collects the bins from the top and bottom of each alleyway.

Ward councillor June Harrison said she was in favour of the scheme.

She said: “It’s PlaceFirst who are footing the bill. That area has been very badly neglected for 15 years but it’s now coming up to standard and it wants looking after.

“They have made it absolutely beautiful up there and it doesn’t want damaging. The safer it makes it for the residents the better.”

A decision will be made by the council in the next few months.

PlaceFirst has transformed more than 150 empty homes in Woodnook over the last two years into family properties and created two public spaces.