Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A FILM exploring the borough’s rich history and achievements has inspired pupils to learn more about their heritage.

Hyndburn Park is the second primary school in Accrington to learn about their past through the ‘Amazing Accrington’ film developed as part of the new £2m Accrington town square project.

It uses footage from 2016, interspersed with historic images, brought to life through animation.

Saiqa Tabsim, Hyndburn Park Primary’s deputy headteacher, said they were really excited to be a part of the project.

She added: “The film is awesome. Our children thoroughly enjoyed taking part.

“Ultimately, through this project, the children will have a much deeper understanding of their local area and the town in which they live.”

The film charts the changes in the town over the past 500 years before taking viewers along Blackburn Road.

Coun Clare Cleary, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for Accrington town centre, said: “These are exciting times as the restoration of the town square is now well under way.”

Peel Park Primary pupils watched the film at the town hall earlier in the year.