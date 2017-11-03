Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Christmas toy appeal has been launched to help parents suffering financial hardship.

The Accrington Lions annual Christmas Toys and Teens Appeal, is supported by the Observer.

May Edmundson, of the Lions, said they are expecting a record number of families to seek their help this festive period.

She said: “We receive referrals from children’s services across the borough of Hyndburn for us to provide a Christmas for children and teenagers who will not receive one without our help.

“Last year we had 250 children referred to us and unfortunately the numbers increase every year. This cannot happen without the support of the general public and local businesses. We ask for new or good condition pre-loved toys and games and where possible games consoles as we have had a lot of older children referred in past years.”

This year’s collection points are: Pampered Pets, Union Road, Oswaldtwistle; Community Solutions, Gatty Park, Church; The Globe Centre, Accrington and Sparth House, Whalley Road Clayton-le-Moors.

The collection points will be open from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday and the deadline is Thursday, December 7.

Anyone wishing to arrange a collection outside these times can call the Lions for free 0845 8337386 or May Edmundson on 07806 093068, through Facebook or by emailing accrington.lions@yahoo.co.uk.