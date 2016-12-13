Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal after a young Accrington man was reported missing from home.

Jonathan Peter Black, 22, was last seen at midnight on Saturday night, December 10, leaving his home with a friend.

He is described as white, 6ft 3, slim build and with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas jacket, dark blue pants and Adidas mid top trainers, and possibly wearing a cardigan.

If anyone sees Jon please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting reference number LC-20161212-1194.