Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Great Harwood.

Catherine Pattison, 64, was last seen at around 8.30am on Wednesday, April 19 in the Allsprings Drive area.

She is described as white, 5ft tall, with long red hair.

It is believed she was wearing a black fleece, black pants and a black and white scarf at the time she went missing. She was carrying a pink carrier bag.

Sgt Andrew Williams, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Catherine’s welfare.

“We would ask anyone who has seen her, or someone matching her description, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0727 of April 19.