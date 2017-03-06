Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is being hunted by police after exposing himself to a teenage girl.

Officers said the incident happened at around 9pm on Saturday, March 4, near to the junction of Kingsway and Talbot Road in Church.

The man is described as white, aged in his thirties to forties, of a chubby build with light coloured hair. He was described as wearing a dark coat and baggy trousers.

Det Sgt Melissa Kelly, of Blackburn CID, said: “This is a concerning incident and enquiries are on-going to find the man responsible.

“We have also stepped up patrols in the area and are appealing to anyone who recognises the description of the man, or anyone who may have seen him in the area at the time, to contact us with any information.”

Anyone with information is being urged to call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting 1411 of March 4.