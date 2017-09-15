Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £5,000 motorbike has been stolen from outside a house in Accrington.

Police said unknown offenders approached a property on Lime Road between 5.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday, September 12, and stole the white KTM Duke motorbike.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Lyndsay Cook said the bike belonged to her fiance and is appealing for CCTV to help to catch the culprits.

She said: “I know it is unlikely we will get it back, but it is sickening and we are gutted.

“Christmas is coming up and these lowlifes are on our street so please make your friends and neighbours aware.

“We have worked out via neighbours’ sightings of the bike that it was between 9.15pm and 10pm on Tuesday evening. It happened right outside my house on Lime Road.”