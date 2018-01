Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man with links to Accrington.

Lee Brown was last seen on Wednesday, December 27.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “He is reported missing from the Burnley area but is believed to have links to addresses in Accrington.

“If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1310 of 27/12/2017.”