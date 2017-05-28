Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum whose little boy suffers from a very rare condition has appealed for support to help him lead a more normal life.

Lennon Townsend, who is 19 months old, suffers from Mowat Wilson Syndrome, a life-limiting genetic condition which can affect the whole body.

Lennon, who lives with mum Nicola Grantham, dad Leon Townsend and three-year-old sister Poppy on Duke Street, Clayton-le-Moors, cannot sit, walk or talk and even sleeping is a real challenge - and yet his mum says that, despite this, he has a happy and smiley disposition.

The family have launched an appeal for £2,000 to fund a specialist bed and an adapted car seat so that he can get out of the house.

Nicola, 30, said Lennon is “on the severe end” of the condition’s spectrum.

She said: “We found out during the pregnancy that he was missing part of his brain. He only got diagnosed with Mowat’s last December so it’s been a long road.

“Most don’t really pass teenage years. There are a few that do, but they don’t have other underlying problems. It’s very hard, especially because it’s so rare. There are actually 60 in the UK and about 200 in the world with it.”

One of the worst aspects of Lennon’s condition is a disorder of the intestine which means he needs to use colostomy bags.

Nicola said: “We have had nothing but trouble with that. He’s learned how to roll but because he’s got a stoma the bag pops and the poo burns his skin. We cannot really take him out anywhere.”

Nicola added that they would receive more charity support if they were out of work, but are effectively penalised as Leon, 35, brings in a wage as a joiner.

She said: “It’s means tested and he’s over the threshold for that so we don’t get much help.

“The cost of clothing is a fortune. We have to throw away vests and sleep suits and blankets every day so we are constantly having to buy him new clothes.

“Because Leon works and I don’t drive I have to get public transport and taxis. I have to go to appointments in Manchester, Burnley and Blackburn all the time. With all the hospital stays it can run into hundreds of pounds a week.”

Lennon is currently using a baby’s car seat but will soon be over the weight limit, and regular seats are unsuitable as he cannot sit up. Nicola and Leon also want to buy him a special needs bed.

To help Lennon visit https:// www.gofundme.com/3qy238g