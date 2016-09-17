How we use Cookies
Argos store manager honoured for empowering women

  • By

Catherine Smith is the firm's single biggest fundraiser after raising £23,000

Catherine Smith, store manager at Accrington Argos

A store manager who has striven to empower women and is the firm’s top fundraiser has been honoured as an inspiring female figure.

Catherine Smith, who works at the Accrington Argos store, has been appointed as one of 12 Worldpay everywoman in Retail Ambassadors. The programme recognises the achievements of women excelling at various stages of their retail careers.

Catherine has worked to engage working mothers and inspiring them to achieve qualifications. She enables her team to work around childcare commitments by holding out-of-hours training, and provides counselling and mentoring.

She has also raised more than £23,000 for charity over the last two years and is Argos’ single biggest fundraiser.

She has created career opportunities across the north west, of which 60 per cent of promotions are female, and 18 of her instore colleagues have achieved NVQ qualifications, 83 per cent of them female.

Maxine Benson, co-founder of everywoman, said: “Our 12 ambassadors exude confidence, enthusiasm, energy and ambition. Our judges were struck by their willingness to take risks and their determination to see their ideas realised.”

